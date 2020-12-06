Dana Kuhn and Madeline Salerno

VENICE — Dana Kuhn, owner of Rumours wine bar, was recently honored by The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice.

The group presented Kuhn a crochet blanket created by BPWEV member Madeline Salerno, it said in a news release.

“Madeline had also crocheted a blanket...for the fundraiser and chance tickets were sold,” it said. “Dana Kuhn had set her heart on winning that blanket but wasn’t the lucky one that evening. She now is the lucky owner of another crochet blanket.”

It noted BPWEV was grateful to the owners, especially Kuhn, “who spent a lot of her time and efforts to make the Wine Tasting a success.”

BPWEV meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Plantation Golf & Country Club in South Venice. Its mission is “To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information.”

For more information, visit www.bpwev.org.


