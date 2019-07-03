By ROGER BUTTON
Sun Business Writer
Bulk Nation Foods has acquired Richard’s Foodporium, the Southwest Florida chain of bulk and health food brands.
The sale was reported on Richards’ Foodporium Facebook page, and says the acquisition will pull the chain from Federal bankruptcy proceedings.
The company thanked its customers for standing by their local stores and stated, “bouncing back from bankruptcy will take some time, but with Bulk Nation Foods as our partner, we are dedicated to earning your trust and loyalty back. We will continue doing business as Richard’s Foodporium, keeping the name and current 12 locations.”
Several of Richard Foodporium locations are in the Sarasota-Charlotte county area. There are stores in Englewood, North Port, Port Charlotte, Venice and Sarasota. One of the Venice stores and another in in the Shoppes at Casey Key in Osprey closed about two months ago.
Bulk Nation opened its first store in Brandon in 2014, according to their website. The chain’s founders were inspired by the concept of bulk shopping and leaving the quantity purchased in the control of the customer.
The company’s marketing manager stated they have not prepared a statement relating to their acquisition of Richards.
Richard’s Foodporium first opened its doors as an independently-owned natural foods store in Southwest Florida and has continued for 40 years. In 2005, John Rorer and two partners acquired the company which had grown to six stores. Sales of Richards grossed $3 million in 1997, doubling in the first two years and by 2004 had grown to almost $9 million with 12 stores and 80 employees.
At its peak, it was operating 13 stores.
