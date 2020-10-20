VENICE — BrewBurgers is back.

The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce is taking part in a “relaunching” of the Venice staple at Friday that will include a ribbon cutting and the start of a three-day celebration.

The “Rocking Relaunch Party” will last through Sunday at the eatery.

BrewBurgers owner Michael Bacon is excited about the relaunch.

“We want to give our customers a new dining experience,” Bacon said in the news release. “We did renovations, added an outdoor patio, and we’re now serving breakfast and Sunday brunch. It’s a whole new BrewBurgers and we can’t wait to bring it on.”

The Venice Chamber of Commerce will cut the ribbon at 4 p.m. Friday to re-launch BrewBurgers restaurant at 370 Commercial Court in Venice.


“BrewBurgers, voted Best Burgers in Venice year after year, has a whole new look and some new additions that will enhance the public’s dining experience,” according to a news release. “There’s a spacious new patio for outdoor dining that allows more room between tables and more tables.”

And along with that is the Sunday morning situation — a full breakfast and brunch menu.

There will also be raffles, beer tastings and a $5 Beer Flights, the news release said.

The weekend will include live music from 5-9 p.m. both nights with bands including Rocky Trop and Dan Maitland & Conrad Knepp.

The band North Jetty Allstars will play during brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments