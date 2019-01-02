Born in England, Claire Kirby has traveled, lived and worked in Europe, Asia and more recently Arizona and now with husband Nick chosen Venice as their home. During a road trip around the state they found and acquired Avenue Hair Design at 1211 U.S.41 Bypass S in Regency Square Plaza.
The Kirbys bring new horizons of promotional and business experience to benefit both the staff and clientele. Intentions are their team continues ongoing styling and techniques education to benefit the clientele of women, men and children across the spectrum of age groups.
Growing up in the United Kingdom she attended an all-girls grammar school before working in a photographer’s dark room for three years. Moving into the world of advertising for 10 years she worked in local newspapers before going to Hong Kong to join an international advertising agency for five years.
Moving to Kuala Lumpar in Malaysia, she joined Global Mobility, an international human resources business managing large corporate workforces for Microsoft, GE and more. Over the next 11 years she worked in Singapore and the U.K.
Eight years ago, with husband Nick, they purchased the distressed and dying Sheridan Inn near the Grand Canyon in Arizona. Serving principally tourists they successfully built the business and then choosing to leave the western desert, they found Venice.
With an interest in hairdressing, having a business background and working in multi-cultural environments she is accustomed to assisting people and staff.
“This is the perfect business fulfilling an interest I have, it is run very well and it’s well-known in the community,” she said. “We may make a few cosmetic changes, involving the team at all stages and listening to their ideas. The services offered are not going to change as we told everyone attending our first client event.”
Avenue Hair Design has professionally trained Deva curly haircutting stylists, expert Redken color stylists and a micro-blading specialist creating eyebrows. For 2019 they will complement those by providing a professionally trained permanent make-up technique expert.
Offering the complete spectrum of styling services, they offer facial waxing, eyelash lifts, tints and individual extensions. The salon has a color bar with six stations, nine styling stations and four basins in the lather shampooing area.
The Avenue team of 15 offer hair and make-up for bridal services, parties and proms. For special occasions stylists and make-up specialists go to a hotel or venue for a wedding party.
Avenue Hair Design at 1211 U.S. 41 Bypass S. is open Mondays to Thursdays 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., call 941-485-1187.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.