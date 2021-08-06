Online estate
auction setNOKOMIS — An online estate auction will put items from the estate of Domino’s Pizza Vice President Gary Cole for sale.
His home in Calusa Lake is not for sale, however, many pieces of furniture, musical instruments, jewelry and other items will be auctioned off from Aug. 6-12 online at www.vanderee.com.
“Auction previews to be at 2130 Calusa Lakes Blvd, Nokomis, Florida on Saturday and Sunday, (Aug. 7-8) with pick up on Aug. 10-11,” it said. “Shipping is also available through Venice Pack and Ship.”
Some of the grand estate items include a Baldwin Steinway grand piano from 1928; leather office chair; ornate large birdcage; a pair of chairs by Gabertto Harden; Oriental fern stand; vintage, outdoor furniture; Orrefors stemware; Waterford crystal stemware and tableware: Brandy snifters; Tom Clark collectible gnomes; flatware and many other items.
SCF to give Enrolled Agent prep
VENICE — Tax preparers needing to take the enrolled agent exam have an option to register for a 16-week online review course at State College of Florida.
It will take place from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays from Aug. 18-Dec. 15 online.
According to a news release, the cost is $1,100 which covers course materials but not the exam fee. Those interested can visit SCF.edu/Training; select Professional Development and click Enrolled Agent.
“Enrolled agent status is the highest credential the IRS awards to tax preparers,” the news release said. “Like attorneys and certified public accountants, enrolled agents have broad practice rights. This review course mirrors the exam layout and is aimed to prepare students to pass the rigorous three-part exam.”
For more information, call Lee Kotwicki at 941-363-7218 or email KotwicL@SCF.edu.
Dreamers announces teachers, staff
SARASOTA — Dreamers Academy announced its team set to open up the new school on Aug. 10.
Head of School Catherine Rodriguez said the new school will have tours and a chance to meet the new teachers and staff at 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 1050 S. Tuttle Avenue in Sarasota.
The new school is the first bilingual facility in the district. It is a part of the Sarasota County Schools.
The school, for kindergarten to fifth grade, will have offer Dual Language Immersion with students learning two languages “with the goal of becoming bilingual, biliterate and academically ahead of peers in English-only schools by fifth grade,” the news release said.
“We had over 200 teachers from across the country apply for 20 teaching positions, and we are so blessed to introduce what we are calling our ‘Dream Team,’” Rodriguez said. “During our initial professional development sessions, these educators have already proven to have the experience, passion and nurturing pedagogy skills to help our children love learning, our parents be engaged, and our school culture to thrive.”
It starts this year with kindergarten, first and second grade, then will add a new grade every year.
“This is a rigorous program as the expectation is that in addition to English Language Arts, math, science, social science and electives, our students will also become proficient in Spanish Language Arts,” she said. “For the model to achieve what has been called its “astounding” outcomes, students need to start in early elementary.”
For more information, visit www.dreamersacademy.org or call 941-867-0779.
Collection drive set up for firefightersVENICE — Firehouse Subs is hosting a bottled water collection drive starting Saturday.
The ninth annual H2O For Heroes works by offering a one medium sub to guests who brings in at least one unopened, 24-pack of any brand of bottled water.
“The water benefits local fire and police departments, emergency victims, senior and community centers, and more, to aid those in need of water during the hot summer months when dehydration and other heat-related illnesses are most threatening,” it said.
The event returns after COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 effort.
“As we come into wildfire season, it’s more important than ever to support our firefighting communities, especially our wildland firefighters,” Firehouse Subs franchisee Chris Morris said in a news release.
Morris worked for more than a decade as a firefighter out west.
“Many people might not know, but wildland firefighters can work in 16 day cycles out in the heat under very grueling conditions,” he said. “It’s really important to me and my fellow restaurant owners to be able to help them and our local communities stay hydrated during this time, and we’re honored to partner with our guests to make that happen.”
To participate or for more information, visit www.firehousesubs.com.
