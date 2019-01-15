The second of three brief reports for new and existing readers of Businews during May-December last year. Again, a growth year with businesses companies hiring.
Third quarter quieter downtown as merchants struggled to survive with major roadworks and red tide effects. Space limits reduces the content to selected items.
August
August 1 was final day for Furniture Warehouse on the Bypass, torn down for rebuild; Venice In Vogue moved to new Pinkerton Plaza on W. Venice Ave.; Venice’s Sonny’s BBQ suddenly closed; Nokomis Evergreen Café club sandwich among top 15 in the country; Burger King coming to Nokomis Retail Shopping Center; Popular winter wine walk debuts Summer Wine Walk; Venice MainStreet recognized on 30th anniversary; Kyle Kurtis Salon opens in the Towers and Gardens of Venice; Swedish owners acquire Compass Fine Consign Furnishings & Home Décor and Tikka Indian Cuisine opens in Bird Bay Plaza.
September
Whittaker Associates grows into larger premises in Pinkerton Building; Douglas Jeep buys former Hanson Buildings on the Bypass; 37 year old Kimal Timber Business sold to Tampa Gulfeagle Supply Company; Solorzano’s New York Pizzeria opens downtown.; New smaller Publix Supermarket opens in the Shoppes at Casey Key in Osprey; SunSensational Cleaning opens; New owners at Ristorante San Marco downtown; Venice Ale House opens on the Bypass and Jacaranda West Country Club opens upgraded golf course.
October
Center of Hope moves to Venice; 7-Eleven replacing gas station at Venice Ave and U.S. 41; Work began on parking lot of old K-Mart; Aspen Dental opens in Nokomis next to Chase Bank; Happy Thrifter Tours move to Venice; Former Basketville torn down; Nokomis Starbucks opens next to Chase Bank; Venice Perkins Restaurant & Bakery reopens; Gulf Coast Restoration & Carpet Cleaning under new ownership; Seaside Chic Boutique opens in Pinkerton Building on Venice Ave.; After 54 years food service Buffalo Bill’s closes; SunBug owners opening Twist on Style and Creative Nails & Beyond on Miami Avenue debuts new larger salon.
