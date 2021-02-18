VENICE — The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce announced its nominees for Business of the Year in five categories.
The categories are Health Care and Wellness; Hospitality and Tourism; Non-Profit and Not-For-Profit; Professional and Financial; and Service and Retail.
The Business of the Year Awards Luncheon is set for May 21.
The categories and the nominees include:
Health Care and Wellness
• A Little Help Nurse Registry
• Advanced Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery
• Aspire Direct Primary Care
• BrightStar Care of Venice and Port Charlotte
• Coastal Family Medicine
• Doctors Hospital of Sarasota
• Dr. Gregg G. Hassler Jr., DMD, PL
• GenesisCare
• Gulf Coast Medical Group
• Hearing Clinic of Venice (a Division of Hear Again America)
• Interim HealthCare of Sarasota County
• Liana of Venice
• Millennium Physician Group Walk-In Clinic
• Oasis Eye Care, Optical & Med Spa
• Ramos Center for Interventional and Functional Pain Medicine
• Restore Medical Partners — Pain Management
• Riverchase Dermatology
• Sarasota Memorial Health Care Systems
• The Contour Day Spa
• Total Therapy Florida
• Venice Day Spa
• Venice Regional Bayfront Health
• Village on the Isle
Hospitality and Tourism
• Allegro Bistro
• Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Truck SWFL
• B&B Galleria Stadium 11
• Beachcomber in Venice
• Bob’s Twist-N-Shake
• BrewBurgers of Venice
• British Open Pub
• Chick-fil-A at Pelican Plaza
• Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
• Culver’s on Jacaranda
• Devine’s Wine Bar
• Door Belle Dinners
• Fox Lea Farm, Inc.
• Gold Rush BBQ
• Hotel Venezia
• Inn at the Beach
• Joey D’s Pizza
• Lake Venice Golf Club
• Paradise Grill
• Pop’s Sunset Grill
• Shark Tooth Beach Concessions
• Sharky’s / Fin’s at Sharky’s / Snook Haven
• Smoothie King
• The Venice Golf & Country Club
• Tito Gaona Flying Trapeze Academy
• Venice Avenue Creamery
• Waterford Golf Club
NonProfit and Not-For-Profit
• All Faiths Food Bank
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, Inc.
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties
• Family Promise of South Sarasota County
• Gulfcoast South Area Health Education Center
• Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County
• Hospital Volunteers of Venice
• Loveland Center, Inc.
• Maris Pointe
• Mental Health Community Centers, Inc
• OneBlood
• Our Mother’s House/Catholic Charities
• Pregnancy Solutions, Inc.
• Senior Friendship Centers, Inc.
• SKY Family YMCA
• Special Olympics Florida — Sarasota County
• St. Francis Animal Rescue of Venice, Inc.
• START of SC
• Suncoast Communities Blood Bank
• Suncoast Foundation for Handicapped Children
• The Twig
• The Venice Symphony
• The WareHouse of Venice, Inc.
• Tidewell Hospice
• United Way of South Sarasota County
• Venice Area Historical Society
• Venice Theatre, Inc.
• Wildlife Center of Venice, Inc.
• Women’s Resource Center
Professional and Financial
• Berlin Patten Ebling, PLLC, Attorneys at Law
• Compass Property Management
• Green Fairways Wealth Management
• Gulf Shores Realty
• Hallmark Business Brokers
• Healthcare Solutions Team
• Home & Condo Rentals and Property Mgmt.
• Joyner Family Insurance
• Karla Blake, Medicare Specialist
• Payroll Vault
• Premier Sotheby’s International Realty — Venice
• RE/MAX Alliance Group — Flerlage Team
• Robinson, Gruters & Roberts, PA CPA
• Smith & Waggoner, CPAs, PA
Service and Retail
• Advanced Asphalt of S.W. FL, Inc.
• All American Purification, LLC
• American Import Auto, Inc.
• Appliance Specialists, LLC
• Beechwood Builders, Inc,
• Burnett Painting
• Classic Creations in Diamonds & Gold, Inc.
• Conditioned Air
• Corporate Cleaning of Venice, Inc.
• Edible Arrangements of Venice
• Grace Air Conditioning & Heating, LLC
• Green Apple Salon
• Grim Reaper Pest Solutions, LLC
• Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning
• James Griffith Salon
• Jessup’s Major Appliance Centers
• Lightspeed Voice
• Matthews-Currie Ford
• Nancy’s Concierge Services
• Prion Photography
• Publix Super Markets — Venice Island
• Secure Shield Technologies
• Shark Frenzy
• Shark Tooth Distillery
• Suncoast Engraving & More
• Sunshine Electrical Services, Inc
• Venice Gondolier Sun
• Venice Lifestyle Magazine
• Venice Onward
• Venice Print Center, Inc
• Virasana Salon
• Walmart Stores, Inc. — Store 0769
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.