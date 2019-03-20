Paul and Carol Nester belong to a co-op that leases a 22-acre Colorado farm to grow hemp. That gives them control over everything in the cannabidiol products they have trademarked as WeCanna CBD
Their business, Gabriel’s Promise, operates independently within Qwik Pack & Ship of North Venice, 2462 East Laurel Road, in the Venezia Shopping Plaza.
“It goes through all the tests required by law,” he said. “My gig is always one-on-one consultations helping people, and the undeniable fact is cannabidiol offers benefits. Our motivation is not monetary, but a human issue.”
While he is interested in the quality and integrity of the whole plant, he uses it only for his CBD products. Others use the fiber for clothes.
Nester grew up in Aston, Pennsylvania. When he was 14, his mother was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. At the time the condition was little understood.
Her illness led to him starting a company called Health Solutions International when he was in his 20s. He ran it for 20 years.
With a background as a holistic nutritionist, he attended the Institute of Integrated Medicine & Nutrition Institute in New York.
The Nesters were ahead of the curve when CBD was in its infancy.
Taking two years off, he traveled around the country researching and studying cannabidiol, and finding much of the science in Israel and Spain.
In December, President Trump signed a bill allowing U.S. farmers to grow hemp legally to do research.
CBD is popular with this state’s aging population, many of whom are living in pain or suffering from neurological conditions.
There’s also a bigger market than he imagined in products for pets. Currently, only offers items in liquid form. Tests that take more than eight months haven’t been completed on other products.
The company’s name, Gabriel’s Promise, was chosen by Carol, from the angel in the Bible and for a boy they supported named Gabriel in Bolivia.
What makes Gabriel’s Promise different from others, they said, is that they build relationships with those who benefit from cannabidiol.
Theirs is a business built on word of mouth or by videoconferencing. Nester delivers to people who cannot get into the store or do not want to go online.
“If I would have known of cannabidiol when my mum was sick, it would have been a different quality of life,” he said.
Gabriel’s Promise is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 941-451-9161.
