Are you ready for more road work? The final stretch of U.S. 41 widening to six lanes project is expected to begin in the spring of next year, March or April, said Lauren Hatchell, Community Outreach Manager Florida Department of Transportation in an email.
Good news is this phase two of the 41 Bypass expansion will start after the Historic Main Street restoration is finished. This project will pick up at Warfield where phase one stopped and go to Center Road.
Focus will be on lane expansion to six lanes, LED street lights, sidewalks on both sides, Americans with Disabilities Act updating, bike lanes and computer-controlled traffic signals to move traffic.
New Years Eve party
To welcome 2019 in style enjoy a very fancy- dress event wearing your gowns and tuxedos at the New Year’s Eve Party with Doo-Wop Denny. The event takes place from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Dec. 31, at South Venice Yacht Club, 4425 Yacht Club Drive with choice of prime rib or salmon. Champagne at midnight. BYOB; tickets $65 per person in advance. For more information, call Diana at 941-408-9455.
Award for Healthy Start
The Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County Inc. received a $2,000 grant from the Junior League of Sarasota to fund postpartum breastfeeding support for moms at-risk for early breastfeeding cessation.
The Healthy Start Program provides services to over 2,000 moms and babies each year in Sarasota County; almost 600 of those moms received one-on-one specialized breastfeeding support.
For more information, call Shon Ewens, at 941-373-7070 ext. 301.
Award to Exit Realty
Steven and Izabela Forbes, owners of EXIT King Realty, were named the third highest grossing office with multiple locations across the U.S. and Canada for EXIT Realty for the production period July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018. They have locations in Venice, Sarasota and Bradenton. The Forbes accepted the award at EXIT Realty Corp. International’s Annual Convention held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Washington, D.C.
Foundation strengthens team
Gulf Coast Community Foundation has added two new staff members to further strengthen its team and advance its mission of transforming our region through bold and proactive philanthropy. The new additions are Marcia Saulo as controller and Kelly Carlstein Buehler joined marketing and communications team.
School art contest
Neal Communities donated $1,500 to Taylor Ranch Elementary school’s art program at the 19th annual ‘My Favorite Home’ art contest. They recognized the top 10 student finalists in each grade level for their artistic abilities.
“We had a great time working with a variety of art mediums in each grade level, and I know the students truly enjoyed the process,” said Robyn Ferraro, art teacher at Taylor Ranch Elementary School.
Each year Neal features a different community school in Manatee or Sarasota counties.
Stormwater survey
City of Venice is dedicated to providing residents information about stormwater, water quality, and pollution reduction. Fill out our Stormwater Survey by clicking on the below link to obtain better service at www.surveymonkey.com/r/venice-stormwater.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
