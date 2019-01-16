Hesitate and admire the glass paneled front before entering the new Café Venice Restaurant & Wine Bar at 101 Venice Avenue. Owner Kay Ann Kropac demonstrated how the panels folds back opening into a stylish and extensive long wine bar with displays of liquor, cocktails, wines and beers.
At the bar are 18 seats, 12 hi-top tables and lower tables for handicapped persons. Adding character and eye appeal are three large glass framed pictures of old Venice.
Leaving the bar there is floor to ceiling wine display and each dining room has its own name, décor, lighting and more pictures featuring old Venice.
First is the bistro room, highlighted by a large glass framed picture of an elephant.
Next is the garden room with floor to ceiling glass paneling with a floral design in green and gold, decanter lighting and table seating with a banquette paneled along the wall.
Enter the emerald room with booths seating 6 diners and more large pictures featuring the old pier and jetty and more modern creative styling lighting. One of the rooms will be available for business, office and private parties.
In the Breezeway patio are 42 seats and, in the summer, it will undergo a complete makeover. Pavers will replace the barren concrete, new interior coloring highlighted by subdued lighting and even a bed of landscaped flowers. There will a bench to relax with a drink while waiting for a table.
A completely new state of the art larger kitchen has been installed enabling Kropac to assemble big jobs for catering. The kitchen team increased to 8, and all 15 existing staff, some of whom have been with Kropac since she began continued and she has hired a few people.
Construction started in July when Kropac put the first sledgehammer through a wall. Planning began in November when she sat with C.J. Fishman in the restaurant doodling with ideas on bar paper napkins.
Architect Mark Beebe faced the challenge of joining together 5 individual shop units. Contractors Gregg Hasler and Mike Huskey did the buildout and a Sarasota design firm did the interior design work.
“I wanted to stay in Venice on the island and obviously it was hard to find place down here,” she said. “Building owner Arthur Trammell has been great to work with. It was a big risk, my lease was up, but I think everybody did a marvelous job.”
Transiting room to room on matching carpeting and linoleum there are 150 seats, Kropac’s office is in the rear with a small waiting room attached.
We have added a few things to the lunch and dinner menus. Open later to meet demand from 11:30 a.m. With the bar straight thru to closing. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. the bar menu continues. Dinners is from 5 to 9 p.m. weekdays and probably until 10 p.m. at weekends and they do take reservations.
“I have used all local contractors except the Sarasota designers and I could not be happier with the job they have done,” said Kropac. “Our menu is continental but includes all items popular in Venice and we will feature new lunch and dinner specials daily.
Continuing to offer catering and off-site parties Kropac has more capacity to take on additional catering. Café Venice opened on Monday and there is a grand opening on Thursday January 31. Followed by a Chamber ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Radio station 107.9 will be having a live broadcasting until 7 p.m.
Café Venice Restaurant & Wine Bar, 101 West Venice Avenue, 941-484-1855.
