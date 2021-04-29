VENICE — A Zoom party took place recently with Caldwell Trust Company celebrating the 20 years of work put in so far of Jan Miller.
Jan Miller is now a senior executive vice president and trust officer.
The social distanced gathering included Caldwell Trust Company CEO/President R. G. “Kelly” Caldwell Jr. and the company’s board of directors.
“From the first day Jan joined us, she brought a strong guiding hand clothed in a velvet glove,” Kelly Caldwell said in a news release. “Her soft-spoken approach belies the depth of her foresight, leadership skills, and endearing personality. Not surprisingly, her trajectory has been consistently upward.”
Along with her work, she is also a volunteer for Mote Marine Laboratory and Tidewell Hospice. Miller’s husband has worked with Mote Marine since 1979; Miller spent two terms on Tidewell’s Board of Trustees — and is the chair of its parent company, Stratrum Health Systems.
Miller recalls starting her job at Caldwell Trust Company in January 2001. In a news release, she said she knew it was beyond a new position.
“I was coming home,” she said said in the news release.
The Zoom gathering showcased “love and appreciation for Jan,” the news release said. A large display board was signed by the staff and the company presented her with a trophy.
“I’m humbled by the many kind words and tributes,” Jan said. “I’ve just been doing my job and helping others whenever I could. It’s gratifying to see the positive results, and it means so much to know that my efforts are appreciated.”
Miller can be contacted by email at jan@ctrust.com or by calling 941-926-9336.
For more information about Caldwell Trust Company, visit its website at ctrust.com or call 941-943-3600.
Caldwell Trust Company has offices in Venice and Sarasota and manages over $1.3 billion in assets for clients, it noted.
“The company offers a full range of fiduciary services to individuals including services as trustee, custodian, investment adviser, financial manager and personal representative,” it said. “Additionally, Caldwell Trust manages 401(k) and 403(b) qualified retirement plans for employers ...(it) has donated over $1 million to local nonprofit organizations, especially those that focus on youth and social causes.”
