Celebrating more than 25 years of investment experience, Caldwell Trust Company and having one billion dollars in assets under management, gave a $30,000 contribution to Step Up For Students Scholarship Program for the 2018-19 school year.
The company has partnered with Step Up For Students since 2011 contributing a total of $220,000 funding 40 K-12 scholarships so lower-income children can attend the school that best meets their learning needs.
“We consider it our civic duty and privilege to contribute to our community both as a company and as individuals,” said R.G. “Kelly” Caldwell, Jr., president and CEO of Caldwell Trust Company. “We are proud to partner with Step Up For Students and support the unique learning needs of Florida schoolchildren.”
Thanking Caldwell Trust, scholars and parents from Epiphany Cathedral School which serves more than 250 Step Up students visited the company offices to present 25 handwritten thank you cards to company associates. in recognition of the milestone anniversary sharing their personal experience about the importance and impact of the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship program.
“Our school wouldn’t be what it is today without Step Up For Students,” said M.C. Heffner, principal of Epiphany Cathedral. “We are so thankful these deserving students can attend our school, who without the scholarship wouldn’t be able to.”
A nonprofit organization Step Up For Students helps manage the income-based Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program. It allows parents and students to choose between a K-12 scholarship to support private school tuition and fees, or one assisting with transportation costs to out-of-county public schools.
“We are thrilled that Caldwell Trust has once again committed to helping us provide educational choices for students who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity,” said Doug Tuthill, Step Up For Students president. “We are grateful for our partnership and for all they are doing to give back to their community.”
For the 2018-19 school year, Step Up For Students is serving more than 98,500 students throughout Florida with tuition scholarships valued from $6,519 to $7,111. More than 1,800 private schools participate in the scholarship program statewide.
