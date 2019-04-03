Even before Venice Regional Bayfront Health moves into its new building, its staff and volunteers will have a new attitude.
That is a key part of hospital president Karen Fordham’s plan to upgrade the hospital’s low rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Fordham came to Venice Regional in August 2018.
While learning as much as she could about the hospital and the Venice area, Fordham attended a WEW (Women Empowering Women) event held by the Chamber of Commerce. It featured MK Mueller, a female motivational speaker who also had recently moved to Venice.
Mueller is the author of several books including, “Eight to Great,” which has sold over 800,000 copies.
“I had only been here about three weeks at most,” Fordham said. “I went up to her and said I know I can’t afford to hire you as a consultant but I want to hire you at the hospital.”
Mueller had identified Venice as an ideal place to retire, although she will continue her motivational speaking.
Mueller started her job in mid-February by presenting two leadership retreats for hospital executives and department heads.
Mueller also worked with doctors from Gulf Coast Medical Group and members of the hospital’s senior circle.
“I already had a Facebook message from a doctor’s wife,” Fordham said about Mueller’s session with the doctors.
“My husband came home with a smile on his face,” the woman said.
Dr. Brad Hupp, a general practitioner with Venice Family Practice, is equally enthusiastic.
“Karen is doing some really good things to get the hospital back on the right track,” he said. “People want this program to succeed. The poor ratings have not been good for morale. Although there have been just a few meetings with MK, attitudes seem to be changing as those who have participated practice what they have learned, especially about gratitude.”
Hupp said he and his children now identify gratitudes each morning as he drives them to school.
Ron Kubiak, director of physical therapy at the hospital, whose department just won Best of Venice, was in one of the senior staff 10-hour sessions. Some paired up to exchange gratitudes.
“Some have continued with those partners,” he said. “My wife and I are doing it together at home as well.”
Non-repetition seems to be the key.
“If you say you are grateful for the sunshine today,” Mueller said, “you can’t use that again. There are so many new things everyday to be grateful for.”
Fordham’s executive staff members huddle with various groups every day for about 30 minutes. In addition to practicing Mueller’s Eight High-Ways program, Fordham also is reaching out to patients in a different way.
With help from the IT department she identifies patients celebrating a special event, such as a birthday.
“If so, I buy a card and a balloon in the gift shop, and my exec staff and I sign the card and deliver it to the patient. We just had someone who was 101,” she said.
While a beautiful new hospital is expected to work wonders for morale, Fordham, her key staff and many of those who have experienced Mueller’s training seem convinced that by practicing the eight steps, hospital attitude will improve long before the new building receives its certificate of occupancy.
Mueller is her own best example of what can happen to people who adopt a new attitude.
Although she had won awards for acting at the Omaha Playhouse and other accolades as a teacher and singer, at the age of 34, Mueller found herself in a shelter for domestic violence. She is the only one of the seven women there at that time who never went back.
Instead, Mueller listened to the counselors, heeded their advice and, when she got out, she formed a self-help group in her home. She invited neighbors and friends who were taking better care of others than themselves, she said.
Soon the group, dubbed “Taking Care of Me,” was so popular that she had to look for larger space in places like churches and community centers. It was only a matter of time before she was giving workshops all over the world and had trained 2,500 people to do the same.
After 9/11, when flights were canceled as well as the national conferences she was scheduled to do in far-flung places, she stayed home to write her first book, “Taking Care of Me; the Habits of Happiness,” and soon after, her second book, “8 to Great: the Powerful Process of Positive Change.”
“If you combine emotional intelligence with insightful excellence you get the work of MK Mueller,” John Lehnhoff, Ph.D. wrote for the book’s back cover. “This book brings teachable tools for handling any life situation.”
Mueller was given the title of Director of Culture Engagement, a new position, at Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital.
“The overarching goal is to bring out the best in each person,” Mueller said. “Health care is hard work. It takes dedication and passion. We want to empower this awesome team to be their best so they can give their best.”
Over the next several months, Mueller will meet with some 24 groups, each comprising about 50 staff members in various positions including housekeeping, nursing, engineering, IT and more.
“Gratitude feels good,” she said. “When we feel good we have more energy, more compassion, more fun and more hope.”
A key part of the gratitude step is that each participant is encouraged to find a gratitude partner.
“It is like any concept,” Deb Burham, Director of Medical Staff Services, said. “You have to embrace it and see the change you can make in yourself and then reflect it in all you do. The doctors and everyone seem to be embracing it.”
Fordham was quick to implement Mueller’s ideas.
“Karen is left-brained but also has a huge heart,” Mueller said. “She walks the talk and empowers each us to be our best. She is one of the best leaders I’ve seen in my 30-year career.”
Mueller is on to the next step which is to prepare processes that can be utilized by the entire staff and volunteers. There are about 1,100 employees and more than 500 volunteers, she said.
“They will learn communication and decision-making skills they can apply at work, at home and out in the community,” Mueller said.
She already has trainees ready to help with this step in the program. Her personal goal is to get to know all the employees and volunteers. That seems to be all in a day’s work for this motivational guru.
“I absolutely do buy into the program,” said Cynthia Koski, the group administrator for Gulf Coast Medical Group. “It really does set the tone. It helps open us to our possibilities and dreams and goals. It keeps us moving in a positive direction for the hospital and also personally.
“I manage Gulf Coast Medical Group, which has 23 different clinical locations. As part of my duties I call our managers every morning and ask each one to share at least one thing they are grateful for. I also keep a daily journal and jot down in the journal what I am grateful for.”
Additional sessions will offer training to volunteer coordinators and patient advocates.
“With this awesome team, there is nowhere we cannot go,” Mueller said.
On a retreat that involved hospital directors, the chief of staff came up with the catch phrase, “The new Venice Vibe” during a brainstorming session, Mueller said.
After years on the lecture circuit, Mueller has built a team of motivational speakers to spread her life-changing message. Her children, Joanna and Zach, were grown and on their own. She settled first in Fort Myers. Invited to speak several times in Venice, which she has affectionately dubbed a “Mediterranean Mayberry,” she chose Venice.
Fordham is being compared to Melody Trimble, the only other female to head the hospital.
“Melody left to run five hospitals,” Fordham said. “I do not want to do that. I want to run one hospital and also be a mom. I have an 8- and 12-year old. I want to be in their life.”
As for the hospital and its staff, the goal of these two women is to make it “Great,” using the steps in Mueller’s book, “8 to Great.” They are both confident it will happen.
(Editor’s note: Mueller secured a patent for her “Positive Attitude Formula,” FGH: F = Forgiveness of the past; G = Gratitude for the present; H = Hope for the future.)
