By ROGER BUTTON
Businews Columnist
South County Food Pantry feeds more than 1,000 people in the Venice area, Linda Fraser told the members of the Venice Regional Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America at their annual charity donation meeting.
Fraser was one of five people receiving checks from the organization.
Each year the club holds a special event in Centennial Park for members to display cars and vehicles for judging, said Club Charities Chair Chuck Duke, founder of Classic Creations and Diamonds.
A very successful downtown event this year raised $11,500 to be donated to five charities selected by the members.
Also receiving checks were Philip Tavill of Children First, Kevin Kenny of Operation Second Chance, Frank Goossens of Southeastern Guide Dogs and John Parker of STCI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.