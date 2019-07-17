VNcarclub070319.jpg

PHOTO BY ROGER BUTTON

Linda Fraser, left, of South County Food Pantry, Chuck Duke of AACA, Philip Tavill of Children First, Diane Henderson of AACA, Kevin Kenney of Operation Second Chance, Jim McCarthy of AACA, Frank Goossens of Southeastern Guide Dogs, John Parker of STCI and Cindy McCarthy of AACA.

By ROGER BUTTON

Businews Columnist

South County Food Pantry feeds more than 1,000 people in the Venice area, Linda Fraser told the members of the Venice Regional Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America at their annual charity donation meeting.

Fraser was one of five people receiving checks from the organization.

Each year the club holds a special event in Centennial Park for members to display cars and vehicles for judging, said Club Charities Chair Chuck Duke, founder of Classic Creations and Diamonds.

A very successful downtown event this year raised $11,500 to be donated to five charities selected by the members.

Also receiving checks were Philip Tavill of Children First, Kevin Kenny of Operation Second Chance, Frank Goossens of Southeastern Guide Dogs and John Parker of STCI.

0
0
0
0
0

