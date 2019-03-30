CareerSource Suncoast will be furthering apprenticeship in Manatee and Sarasota counties thanks to a new grant. With a $100,000 investment from the state workforce board, CareerSource Florida, the local agency intends to enroll 30 apprentices and create three new apprenticeships within the next year.
Specifically, CareerSource Suncoast will be targeting manufacturing after becoming the first local workforce development area in the state to sponsor an apprenticeship in 2018, creating a tool and die apprenticeship with PGT.
Apprenticeship provides a tried and true model that fills employers’ immediate openings and gives individuals a chance to learn and earn simultaneously. Registered apprenticeships require a minimum of 144 hours a year of related technical instruction and 2,000 hours of On the Job Learning. Partners, including the Sarasota Area Manufacturers Association and State College of Florida, submitted letters of support to aid CareerSource Suncoast in winning this competitive grant.
CareerSource Florida, in partnership with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and the Florida Department of Education, reviewed applications submitted by local workforce development boards and awarded $1.75 million to 14 CareerSource regions.
“Our network is aligned with Governor DeSantis’ vision for a dynamic, educated workforce that meets employers’ needs,” said CareerSource Florida President and CEO Michelle Dennard. “Each of these apprenticeship projects is an example of the innovative solutions our local and state partners are pursuing to address demand for skilled talent and provide greater opportunity for Floridians seeking well-paying careers.”
The CareerSource Florida Board of Directors last month unanimously approved the first statewide Apprenticeship Policy for Florida’s workforce system to support and encourage the continued expansion of apprenticeship opportunities in Florida.
