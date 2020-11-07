VENICE — If the coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact on your business, Sarasota County may have some money for you.
In fact, if it may have money for you if you've suffered personal financial difficulties, such as missing a rent or mortgage payment, or falling behind on your utility bill.
That's the good news. The even better news is that the process for applying has been greatly simplified since the county set up its program to distribute its share of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding.
The bad news is that there's not a lot of money left to give out.
County staff has been working nights and weekends and approving grants totaling almost $1 million a day, Visit Sarasota County President Virginia Haley said during a Zoom presentation Monday.
The program was put on in conjunction with the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce to educate business people about the resources available to them.
In turn, Chamber President & CEO Kathy Lehner, they could "become a hero" to their employees by sharing the information about individual assistance.
VSC is the county's official tourism marketing organization. It's helping with the CARES Act program, Haley said, because "we just felt very deeply that you can't promote a destination if half your wonderful businesses have gone under."
It has staff dedicated to helping businesses with the application process she said, and the VACC does as well, Lehner added.
Haley and Allison Jones, VSC's Sports Events & Sales coordinator, handled the bulk of the presentation. Among the points they emphasized:
• The maximum amount that can be applied for is $49,999.99, up from $20,000.
• The money is a grant, not reimbursement, so it doesn't have to be documented with receipts, though they can strengthen your case.
• You don't need to have suffered a loss, just a negative financial impact.
• Almost any business licensed and principally located in the county with 100 employees or fewer can apply, including nonprofits and ones recently opened.
Jones said she had worked with a woman whose store opened in March.
"She had two weeks in business and then the bottom fell out," she said.
Before starting the application process, they recommend reviewing the forms and instructions; calculating the impact you're seeking compensation for; and assembling any documentation you intend to submit.
The application doesn't have to be completed in one sitting, and anyone who started to submit one previously, before these changes, can access that form to start from, Haley said.
Lehner encouraged the session's participants to follow through with an application even though asking for assistance isn't something they'd normally be inclined to do.
"Strong business means strong community," she said.
