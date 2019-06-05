Although it may be several months before the new location opens a new Dunkin’ Donuts will join the recently opened Burger King restaurant in Nokomis Center on U.S. 41 at Spanish Lakes Boulevard across from Speedway.
What better way than to celebrate the news this week on National Donut Day this Friday, June 7. Get a free donut with any purchase while supplies last at the existing Dunkin’ Donut locations around Venice and Nokomis.
Dunkin’s at 1241 Tamiami Trail N. in Nokomis, 2983 Executive Drive, 1801 Tamiami Trail S, 563 US Highway 41 Bypass N. and 13140 S. Tamiami Trail in Osprey.
Everybody’s local favorite, Yummies Donuts at 2001 S. Tamiami Trail in the Ark Plaza on National Donut Day will offer every customer coming with 1 free glazed donut. They probably have the largest selection of donuts daily making 35 different varieties and all will be available.
Realtors launch Gallery Partnership ProgramSupporting the local art community with a new venue for original art shows, Century 21 Schmidt Real Estate at 100 West Venice Avenue has created a Gallery Partnership Program to exhibit art in their office in Venice.
“Our shows will bridge the gap between gallery and home offering a new way to see art,” said Jeff MacDonald at Century 21 Schmidt Real Estate.
Exhibitions will remain on display in Venice for two months then travel to their North Port office remaining there for two months. The inaugural exhibition, ‘Art Expo’, is from June 1- July 28 in partnership with Venice Island Gallery. Opening reception is on June 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., call 941-485-0021.
Time Travelers Reunion DanceDance through the decades, a night of music, food, drink, auction, fun and fellowship to raise funds for Loveland Center North Port Campus and the Imagine School of North Port on June 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. North Port Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership North Port Class invites the public to the Time Travelers Reunion at the Venice Loveland Center, 157 S. Havana Road.
Costumes are encouraged, come dressed as their favorite character from history or favorite decade/era style. General access ticket $75 starts 6 p.m. and VIP pass for $125 entry an hour early at 5 p.m. to the VIP area to party the night away in a separate lounge area, including an open cocktail bar. For tickets call 941-586-8126 or visit www.northportarea chamber.com/events/details/time-travelers- reunion-7673.
Classic drive-in movieSummer Movie Nights at CoolToday Park presented by the Venice Pier Group features The Little Mermaid at 6:30 p.m. on June 13. Bring the family every 2nd and 4th Thursday all summer for a nostalgic classic drive-in movie theater experience in the comfort of a modern venue featuring comfortable seating, a variety of concessions, state-of-the-art sound and unobstructed views of the 80’ x 40’ high-definition video display. Tickets $5.
Classic Car displayCheck out classic cars on display on Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and share a cup of coffee with neighbors at the CoolToday Park fun, social event for all ages in the red (main) parking lot, admission free.
Renewable energy advocateThe next decade is when we must make significant headway in converting our society from one that runs primarily on fossil fuels to one that runs primarily on renewable energy, said Bill Johnson president of Brilliant Harvest while addressing employees, clients and solar advocates.
They had gathered recently at Brilliant Harvest to celebrate the company’s 10-year anniversary. It has installed solar energy systems for institutions throughout Tampa Bay, including the Venice area, for details visit brilliant harvest.com.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
