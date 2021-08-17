VENICE -- Center For Sight has opened its doors to a new office on Venice Island. The clinic, located at 250 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 103, is Center For Sight’s fourth office in Venice and fifteenth location in the state.
Optometric physicians Erin Hardie, O.D. and Logan Page, O.D. will be providers at the Venice Island office.
The office will provide comprehensive eye exams, pre- and post-operative care, treatment of ocular disease, glaucoma management, diagnosis of eye disorders, contact lens fittings, eyeglass prescriptions, ocular emergencies and more.
“Our goal in opening the Venice Island location is to offer premium eye care services at locations that are convenient and accessible to our patients,” said David Shoemaker, M.D., founder and director of cataract and lens replacement surgery at Center For Sight. “We are committed to providing exceptional eye care services to the residents on and around Venice Island, and look forward to a long tenure in our new space.”
Center For Sight is a leading multi-disciplinary physician group, providing patients worldwide with care in ophthalmology, optometry, dermatology, hearing services and cosmetic facial surgery.
“I’m thrilled to be working in the neighborhood in which I grew up and to serve the community that has supported me throughout the years,” Hardie said. “I am honored to offer the best possible eye care to this sweet town.”
