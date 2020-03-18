VENICE — The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the Leadership Venice Class of 2020.
Participants are: Laurie Birnbach, Fox Lea Farm Inc.; Ben Brodersen, Venice Regional Bayfront Health; Bethany Chapman, Tervis; James Clinch, city of Venice; Tony Cortes, Interim HealthCare of Sarasota; Kimberly Farrell, Fox Lea Farm Inc.; Nick Flerlage, Flerlage Team; Michele Groves, State College of Florida; Kipper House, Venice Gondolier Sun; Randy Kendrick, Venice Print Center; Robert Lauser, Grim Reaper; Stacey Licking, Payroll Vault; Jennifer McSharry, Burnett Painting; Mary Moscatelli, Venice Art Center; Charleen Myers, Venice Area Chamber of Commerce; Brian Nason, The SKY Family YMCA; Stacey Ogea, Jacaranda Public Library; Lisa Richardson, Epiphany Cathedral School; Casey Riley, Robinson, Gruters & Roberts P.A.; Sharon Roush, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System-Venice, Mike Sternberg, Brewburgers of Venice; Jake Tate, Green Fairways Financial; Gina Taylor, Big Brothers Big Sisters; and Lisa Thaxton, Grace Air Conditioning & Heating.
Leadership Venice is designed to expose current and future leaders to many aspects of the Venice Community and its leaders.
Participants are made aware of the challenges and opportunities that face the Venice community and develop the knowledge and desire to accept civic responsibilities and leadership roles.
As part of the program, the class selects and implements a class project aimed to benefit the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.