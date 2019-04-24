We live in a community of a growing number of younger families, but predominately aging seniors who shop, play and work every day. Recently Paula Carney of Navamaze made a special presentation to Venice Area Chamber of Commerce members to illustrate how they could be assisting aging customers.
Often it is only after talking with someone there is a realization when they may have difficulties on being asked to sign a document, to see an object or simply to understand what is being said to them.
Carney introduced the ‘AgePlay kits’, a senior sensitivity program simulating visual loss impairments and dexterity challenges. Members brought their own logo promotional materials to read and handle using the gloves in the kit gloves and tried to perform common tasks that some seniors experience daily.
Simulating visual loss impairments members put on cardboard shaped glasses, without lens, replaced by specific cutouts. It was demonstration of how a customer with limited vision would find it very difficult to see accurately.
This project, “Doing Business with Seniors” is part of a series titled Powerbites. They are helpful guides to understand and assist customers in doing business every day in Venice. Periodically this entrepreneurial exchange series will be offered through the year to various business people.
Receiving such a positive reaction to this particular project the chamber has extended the opportunity for Navamaze to provide more interactive workshops on a regular basis, said Erin Lilly, Chamber public relations and marketing director.
