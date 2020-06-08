VENICE — The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce and local businesses have joined hands to form a buy-local sweepstakes.
During June, July and August, those who buy $100 or more from local businesses each month, with minimum purchases of $25, are eligible for one chance to win $1,000.
The more you buy, the more chances to win, although there is a limit of 25 entries per cycle.
Entrants must fill out a sweepstakes form in person with their name and contact information at the dhamber’s office.
It’s a buy local effort sponsored by the chamber which began on Monday.
“The idea is to get people back to being out there and supporting our businesses by spending money,” said Kathy Lehner, president & CEO of the chamber. “They can do that when they go buy gasoline and bring us your receipt. Or if you get your house painted, get your car detailed, it all goes in the basket. Or if you buy new landscaping, or even if you go get your teeth cleaned. We just want them out feeling comfortable, spending money again and keeping our community alive.”
The drawing for June receipts will be held July 1 at the Chamber building; on Aug. 3 for July receipts; and on Sept. 1 for August receipts.
You can validate your receipts from any Venice Area Chamber member, or at the Chamber’s office at 597 Tamiami Trail S. in Venice.
Receipts can be from any business located in the following ZIP codes comprising South County — 34285, 34292, 34293, 34275, 34229 or 34223 — whether the business is a chamber member or not.
Receipts are also valid from any Venice Area Chamber members who may be located in Englewood, Saraota or elsewhere.
The total $3,000 in prize money was donated directly by the 15 members who serve on the Chamber Board of Directors, and not from member dues, Lehner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.