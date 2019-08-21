^pBy ROGER BUTTON
Businews Columnist
Although it is 13 months from projected completion of Venice TownePlace Suites and Retail Center adjoining the new Marriot Hotel at Executive Drive, Charles and Andrea Amherst owners of Chaz51 Bistro have plans for their new restaurant.
Having secured the largest portion of the plaza for a new flagship Chaz51 steak, fish and wines restaurant. It will complement their existing location at 103 Triple Diamond Boulevard, Suite 2, at Knights Trail in North Venice.
Venice TownePlace Suites and Retail Center businesses will match both the existing and new Marriott hotel standards, said Loyd Robbins, owner of Harry Robbins & Associates Commercial Realty. It adjoins the new Venice TownPlace Suites by Marriott and the existing Fairfield Suites by Marriott at the Jacaranda and I-75 interchange.
“I am super excited and looking forward to taking care of Venice and the surrounding areas with my new Jacaranda Chaz51,” said Amherst. “We are blessed, the community has been very supportive to us as we have grown the Bistro.”
It will be the achievement of his plans to open a second larger Chaz51 Bistro. Following several years with the Ruth Chris organization until 2015 when he began his first business venture. Acquiring what he describes as a disappointing, poor quality diner on Triple Diamond Boulevard.
Today, four and half years later having upgraded it to Chaz51 Bistro it has become the upscale steak, seafood and wine bistro mirroring his successful years of experience with the national steakhouse chain.
Admitting when nearby CVS closed three years ago, he began looking around and found the Jacaranda property. Robbins offered him locations behind Wawa, and next to the hotel, which he selected.
The new location will have seating for 150 diners in spacious comfort to include intimate booths. With a full liquor license, he is considering entertainment Thursdays-Saturdays as it serves hotel clients and the growing residential communities.
At Chaz51 Bistro in North Venice, Amherst continues to build a reputation with specialty hot and ‘sizzling’ food served on special ceramic plates handling up to 500 degrees. This will be a principle feature at the new location.
In an all modern kitchen he is considering adding new jerk dishes influenced by his Haitian, and his Jamaican wife Andrea’s background. A feature of the bistro will be an attractive Martini Bar serving specialty drinks and for private dining in a separate space with 40 seats. Out-front seating is planned under umbrellas on the patio. He will hire a team of 40 to open the restaurant.
“Until the larger Chaz51 Bistro at Jacaranda is completed our North Venice Bistro offers the sizzling menu,” said Amherst. Starting Oct. 6, Chaz51 will be open seven days per week: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8p.m. on Sunday.
