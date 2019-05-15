The Venice Area Board of Realtors Young Professional Network Committee raised $9,000 at its recent clay shoot. A check for that amount was presented to the TWIG Warehouse, which provides clothes free to foster children.
“We raised about the same amount this year compared to last year,” said Caitlin McCoy, VABR executive assistant and committee liaison. “This year there were 87 participants, compared to the first event in 2015 when 43 shooters raised $3,000.”
