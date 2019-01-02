For the second time in a month, members of Mission Valley Golf & Country Club at 1851 Mission Valley Boulevard in Nokomis gathered for a special occasion. It was the ribbon cutting to celebrate the $100,000 invested in upgrading their clubhouse.
The Renovation Committee Lyn Plummer, Kelly Jo Drewery, Jerry Moore ‘Pope Golf’, Jo Hale and Karen Korf ensured the Clubhouse was given a new contemporary look. The reopening celebration included a Welcome Back Party for everyone including members returning annually for the season.
“Members at Mission Valley are thrilled with the changes, just in time for all the opening events,” said Kim Sullivan membership director. “They are looking forward to being on the new course and enjoying the Clubhouse their home away from home as some call it.”
During the summer months the golf course at Mission Valley was completely renovated, for information call 941-488-9683.
