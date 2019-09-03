Looking for an evening out with entertainment and a bar menu dinner try the new after-hours at Coffee Café. Already recognized as an enjoyable evening in a relaxing homely atmosphere.
Owner and chef Bill Deighton has expanded the hours of his established breakfast and lunch location at 101 Capri Isles Boulevard near Venice Police headquarters.
It was four years ago he opened The Coffee Cafe which seats 48 diners on lounge chairs, sofa and table seating. Following requests from diners three weeks ago he extended hours to open from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday evenings.
“People are thrilled to enjoy the entertainment, our new menu with light evening fare and now we serve beer and wine,” he said. “We are only doing it two evenings with entertainment by local musicians.”
Rod Keiser is on Thursdays during September and will be followed in October by the Gator Creek Trio. On Friday evenings the well-known local favorite Patti Highland does her Patsy Cline performance.
The bar menu includes appetizers, flat-bread pizza, cheeseburger, sliders, salads, cheese platters, vegetarian or regular pepperoni, pear gorgonzola salad, a large platter with a variety of meat, cheeses and crackers also fish or beef tacos.
To compliment those Deighton has beer and a selection of special wines, coffees, lattes, cappuccinos, expresso, Café Mocha or Americano, Chai tea latte, hot chocolate and soft drinks. He is working on a range of deserts adding to the muffins, scones, chocolate and in the future cheesecake.
Added to the regular all-day breakfast and lunch menu is his new cheesy hash brown crispy casserole, quiche, yogurt parfait and salads for summer. Soups are homemade and include chili, beef, ham & potato, potato leek.
Coffee Café is closed Mondays, opening Tuesdays to Sundays 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays evenings 5 to 8:30 p.m. call 941-484-4100.
