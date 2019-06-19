Enjoy music and light refreshments and the speaker presentations celebrating the completion of the Downtown Venice Beautification Project. A ribbon cutting is set for Monday, July 8 when The City of Venice holds a short ceremony in Centennial Park at 11 a.m., followed by a ribbon cutting on West Venice Avenue to officially present the downtown improvements to the public.
Flashy Ladies night outKitt Moran’s flashy ladies from Collectors Gallery and Framery are partying at Venice Wine & Coffee, 201 West Venice Avenue tomorrow, Thursday June 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. Artist and jazz performer Moran will be attending to make sizzle happen.
Swag bags to the first 25 through the door. Call 941-488-3029.
New visitor center openingThe public are invited to the grand opening celebration of Visit Sarasota County’s Visitor’s Center on June 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.at Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, 597 Tamiami Trail S. It represents showing off their beautiful new mural and other attractive promotional visuals to assist in promoting this area.
Fireworks at South JettyJoin 10,000 to 15,000 people at the annual free Independence Day fireworks display on Thursday, July 4. Lasting an estimated 30 minutes at the South Jetty it starts shortly after 9 p.m. Viewing is on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis. Boats to be anchored by 8:30 p.m. and Venice Inlet closes to boat traffic at 8:45 p.m.
Second Annual Barstool OpenSecond Annual Barstool Open hosted by Venice MainStreet is on June 29 from noon to 6 p.m. Teams of four play putt-putt golf through 12 holes in various businesses throughout Tampa, Venice and Miami Avenues. Total of 105 teams and 420 spots available. Tickets $20 at Made In Italy or online: www.visitvenicefl.org/product/barstool.
Participants receive two vouchers for beer provided by Michelob Ultra in their packet and prizes for the first-place winners. Call 941-484-6722 or visit info@venicemainstreet.com
Charlotte Corp. builds $3M projectVenice-based commercial construction company J. E. Charlotte Construction Corp. has completed the new 23,437-square-foot Manatee County headquarters for RSP USA, a full-service marketing solutions provider serving the real estate industry since 1997.
Construction began in August 2018 and RSP USA began this month moving in to its new facility in Bradenton.
Specialist surgeon arrivesJames Dana Kondrup, M.D., with more than 20 years of experience as a leader in performing minimally invasive gynecologic surgery (MIGS) and training medical professionals worldwide has joined the staff at Gulf Coast Medical Group Women’s Health & Wellness in Venice. He will perform MIGS procedures at Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
