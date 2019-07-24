Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
For seniors who may feel housebound or unable to drive and want to make their way to the doctors’ appointments, local supermarket, shops or restaurants there is a new service. Without a smartphone consider using the new GoGoGrandparent service letting people use Lyft and Uber with rides monitored by 24/7 operators and alerts for families.
Especially suitable to families separated from their older parents and needing to know their movements are monitored. There is a concierge fee of $0.27 a minute operating from the process request, monitoring the service until it stops. It pays for a 24/7 call center, computer server, engineering time and other costs associated with making GoGoGrandparent available to consumers. Call 855-464-6872.
Barbers moving onto the Avenue
The specialty barbers at Mature Image downtown will be moving into 101 W. Venice Ave. taking over the former Muse location. Vacating their existing location facing Island Plaza at the rear of the same building. Already a couple of parties are interested in acquiring the Barbers current location. Mature Image opened a few months ago their second location at 2083 S Tamiami Trail in Galleria Plaza near the movie theaters.
Wawa opening in fall
Wawa confirms they are projecting an opening this fall for their new location in Nokomis. They look forward to bringing our fresh food, specialty beverages and support to the community stated Jennifer Wolf, External Public Relations Supervisor.
At this stage it is possible to visualize the impact the third Wawa gas station and convenience store will have on North Venice and Nokomis. Structurally the gas station format faces Albee Road West where most traffic will access the location.
In the background between U.S. 41 and the Home2Suites Hotel on Albee Road West is the Wawa convenience store. There is an access lane for traffic going south on U.S. 41 wanting to access the location, but no exit.
Kids ’10 for 10’ all week event
A Back to School special of 10 items for $10 celebration marks the first anniversary of the Project Give Thrift Boutique at 478 U.S.41 Bypass near TJ Maxx. Kids 12 and under, who must be accompanied by an adult can pick out 10 pieces of clothing, shoes, toys or books and checkout for $10. First-timers in the store will receive a free gift.
For the new school year the event will feature some school uniforms as well as new clothes. It is from Monday to Saturday, Aug. 3, and Saturday between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. call 941-218-6413.
Enjoy pancakes and support kids’ charity
You can celebrate National Pancake Day on Friday at Perkins restaurants with a project benefiting Kids of the World. Diners can enjoy a free Short Stack of pancakes and the opportunity to make a donation. All proceeds will go to families with critically ill children at Give Kids the World Village.
Sunday Bingo
Knights of Columbus hold public Sunday Bingo at Knights Hall, 512 Substation Road. Doors open 11:30 a.m. and games at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., a 14 games package is $7, various games, refreshments available, no smoking, call 941-485-1663.
Lawyer’s mission to soften divorce
With a mission to soften divorce for the parties involved and to encourage other lawyers to participate, Attorney Laurie Blanton has added collaborative divorce services reducing costs for participants compared with litigation procedure to trial.
It is an incentive to get people to settle if they are in the process, both agreeing to do it collaboratively working it out and not going to court. There is a website, nextgenerationdivorce.com, listing a group of professionals who work together. Blanton is a member and is listed among those who have been collaboratively trained. For details contact Blanton Law P.A. at 1100C S. Tamiami Trail, call 941-584-4263.
3D digital skin analysis
A dedicated aesthetician suite dubbed “Juvenus Med Spa” after Dr. O’Donohue’s skin care products, JuvenusMD, has been added to the newly-expanded Field Road, Sarasota campus of O’Donoghue Dermatology.
Licensed aesthetician and electrologist Olivia Blakely offers a complimentary and skin care consultation with further specials throughout the month of July to promote the new cosmetic services division.
New bank
During a time when many banks are closing offices because modern technology results in customers rarely visit their local branch offices Venice is attracting more banks opening branch offices.
The latest newcomer will be a Chase Bank in the Jacaranda Commons Shopping Plaza by the Venice roundabout. Currently under construction in front of the British Open Pub.
