Wine Walk sampling
Tomorrow sip, stroll and shop your way around town at Wine Walk Thursday, Aug. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Historic Downtown Venice. Purchase a $10 wristband to sample one-ounce pours of thirty varieties of wine at participating shops on Tampa, Venice and Miami Avenues, and Tamiami Trail.
Tickets at Venice Wine and Coffee Company, Venice MainStreet office, or online at visitvenicefl.org/product/wine. Wristbands at 5 p.m. at the Centennial Park kiosk.
Coffee and Cars
Saturday 8 to 11 a.m. at CoolToday Park West Villages is Coffee and Cars with classic cars. Share a cup of coffee with neighbors at this free fun, social event for all ages held in the red, main parking lot.
Controlling the Mosquitos
Free and open to the public on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. at the Venice Community Center is the mosquito control presentation by Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services.
Craft Festival
Enjoy Labor Day weekend at the downtown Venice Outdoor Craft Festival on W. Miami Avenue. Free admission on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop the avenues and enjoy wine on the way at the Summer Wine Walk.
Seeking Miss Sun Fiesta pageant entries
Women’s Sertoma of Venice 2019 Sun Fiesta returns to Centennial Park downtown on Oct. 18-20. Miss Sun Fiesta pageant on Saturday is open to women ages 17 to 21. Winner’s prize being a $2,000 scholarship with prizes for the first and second runners-up, online application at sunfiesta.net.
Haunted Trails
A frightfully fun family event takes place in Nokomis, the seventh annual Haunted Trails at Oscar Scherer State Park on Oct. 25-26 from 8 to 10 p.m. For younger Trick-or-Treaters, trail opens 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event features a Haunted Trail winding through the dark, haunted brush and a terrifying Haunted House for those who truly dare to be scared opening at 8 p.m. plus a new kid’s area and Lil’ Monster Manor.
Food available, more games, more fun. Ticket sales begin Sept. 2, adults $10, children ages 6-12 $5 and children ages 5 and under, free visit halloweenhauntedtrails.com. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Oscar Scherer Park, Inc., Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department and the Osprey Nokomis Chamber of Commerce.
Pride Festival in Venice
The second Pride Festival is on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church at 3276 E. Venice Avenue. Rev. Dr. Nancy Wilson and Rev. Vickie Miller welcome the LGBTQ community and allies locally to join them in celebration.
Last year more than 500 people participated. Visibility and coming out is important in the journey to support human rights for everyone. The event offers a variety of activities, including speakers, vendors selling their wares, entertainers, pet blessing and other fun things.
BUSINESS
Workforce Housing project
Developers, Cassata Miller of Venice have a new project in planning for 14 workforce housing 2/2 buildings with garages at Albee Road at Donna Way.
Humane Society shop expanding
A regional nonprofit since 1971, Suncoast Humane Society, is expanding its thrift store at Palm Plaza in Englewood. Construction on the store renovation is scheduled to begin this month with completion in the fall. The shop will grow from 7,500-square-foot space to approximately 12,000 square feet. All sale proceeds support the nonprofit’s services, programs and its animals.
GCCF Training series
Gulf Coast Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the Fall 2019 Gulf Coast Board Institute. The deadline to apply closes this week on Friday for this high-level governance training series for nonprofit board members. The online application is available at GulfCoastCF.org.
They will select up to 24 applicants for the upcoming Board Institute who meet for four consecutive Fridays, from Oct. 4-25.
Business Showcase
Venice Area Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Business Showcase at Venice Community Center on Oct. 4-5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local businesses showcase their products and there is a $100 giveaway five times daily, admission free.
Matching donations
Girls Inc. has a 30-Day match campaign this month with The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation and an anonymous foundation partner are matching all donations to Girls Inc. dollar for dollar up to $100,000 during August.
Girls Inc. serves girls who need them the most at their S. Tuttle Avenue center and is expanding their program directly into area schools. Call 941-366-6646.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
Run the Runways supporting Special Olympics
Florida International Air Show recognizes the impact Special Olympics Florida had on 54,000 who participated and is supporting it again with a 5K run on Nov. 2 at Punta Gorda Airport runways.
For the third year, the 5K run is open to all starting at 7:30 a.m., registration $40 till noon Nov. 1. and includes a general show admission ticket. First 300 registrants receive a participant medal with First, second and third-place medals in men’s and women’s divisions. Register for run and air show at www.floridaairshow.com.
Sunrise Yard Sale
One person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and you may find it on Sept. 28, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sunrise Yard Sale at CoolToday Park. Enjoy food, beverage and live music. Tiki Bar opens at 11 a.m. admission $5 a carload. For vendors $40 for 18’x 18’ spot, restrictions apply contact CoolToday Park office.
