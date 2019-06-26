March 5 marked the one-year anniversary for the new President and CEO, Kathy Lehner of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce. To say the last year has been a whirlwind, in a positive way, is an understatement. Reflecting back on when the board interviewed Kathy for the position, the board knew she was the right person for the job. She came into that interview passionate about the Chamber and with an impressive five-year plan. She has accomplished more in one year than most people do in five including implementing her four major initiatives that have taken off with great success and without exception:
1. Women Empowering Women — A very well attended entrepreneurial leadership and networking panel empowering both men and women through conversations and panel discussion. Keynote speakers included Nancy Detert, Sarasota County Commissioner and former State Senator and Representative along with national motivational speaker, MK Mueller of Insight Enterprises. WEW II can be expected on Nov. 1.
2. CEO Roundtable in partnership with Manasota SCORE is an enriching collaborative think tank venue initiated successfully this year, filling three classes when initially just one was planned. It is held at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce monthly on Thursdays.
3. “Pay it Forward” Biz Tips is a monthly “Business Tip” submitted by a member that allows members to use their unique industry knowledge to “Pay it Forward” to their fellow entrepreneurs/members here at the Chamber. The short business tip is featured once a month in our social media and via e-blast. The archives for contributors can be viewed in our Biz Tip library online: VeniceChamber.com/BizTips. The Business and Professional Development Committee vets and selects the Pay it Forward Biz Tip contributors.
4. Leadership Venice — Leadership Venice kicked off its inaugural leadership class this March marking the final achievement of Lehner’s vision for the Chamber her first year in this role. The class filled up and has a waiting list for next year. We are so glad to have new hire Barbara Hines here, bringing her experience to us from the Sarasota Chamber Leadership as our new Leadership Venice Director. The program’s purpose is:
• To gather community leaders of diverse backgrounds.
• To develop their knowledge and desire to accept civic responsibilities and leadership roles.
• To expose participants to the problems and opportunities that face the Venice community.
Other outstanding programs this year have included a political Hob Nob as well as an Economic Breakfast which featured Dr. Jerry Parrish, Chief Economist of the Florida Chamber Foundation. We continue our popular traditions of the annual Golf Challenge, our own installation, and of course monthly events with a rebranding of Wake Up! Venice which is now “Business Brew.” These offerings can be found at: VeniceChamber.com/Events on our new website and new ChamberMaster system!
Since our board voted to bring Lehner aboard, the interior of the Chamber has been transformed beautifully with a modernized look and feel. Business of the Year has been rebranded and offers new categories, garnering a record-breaking number of 123 unique nominations (double from last year!) Finally, we are pleased to welcome a new Partnership with Visit Sarasota strengthening our offerings in the Visitor’s Center and housing one of their employees. Many other enhancements are in place and continue to excite and engage our members here at the Chamber. We believe she is creating a fruitful environment for her talented staff team to thrive and support our vision for the Chamber which is “Promoting Business Growth and Success.”
As we celebrate her one-year mark with Chamber board leadership, we are excited to have her “On Board!”
Victoria Stultz is the Chair of the Board of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
