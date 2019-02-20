Celebrating the start of its third year, Compassionate Cannabis Clinic at 425 Commercial Ct, Suite C, continues to grow with 25 new and ongoing patients visiting daily. Such is the demand in Venice that Dr. Barry Gordon the owner and provider is looking to add a qualified colleague to continue serving the needs of new, local and visiting clients.
It is his standard policy to ensure education comes first for everyone whether they have used cannabis in their past or not.
Patients do not want to go back to narcotics and more addictive and destructive products according to Dr. Gordon. Those who have never used it are being sent in by their doctors, family and friends having done their own research. Their intention is to have a trial to feel better and use less of the burdensome medications.
“I take a different approach to opening up other clinics or centers around the state having been approached to do so.” He emphasized, “My philosophy has always been to establish an educational center here in Venice focusing on the area served.
“Doctors in the area know who I am and what I do and feel comfortable in sending their patients to the clinic.” He believes there are so many patients out there needing medical cannabis.
Trulieve Dispensary is just 5 minutes away from the clinic offering a convenience to patients. There are three dispensaries within a 20-minute drive in North Port, Fruitville Road, Sarasota and Jacaranda Boulevard.
“If I do not expand, I cannot see the new patients I want to meet and this is why I may have a colleague assisting,” he said.
Compassionate Cannabis Clinic is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., call 941-586-2426.
