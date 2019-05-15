Rotarians invite residents to support the symbol of patriotism, the American flag, by joining their “Flags Across Venice-Nokomis” project.
Members of the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club place a flag in front of a home or workplace on the five patriotic holidays.
For the first-time, residents of the Bella Costa Condominiums complex, 240 Santa Maria St., are participating. Flags will be placed at the entrances to the condominiums.
Bella Costa residents and other participants — including veterans, widowers of veterans, families of active service personnel and supporters, and absent homeowners — will have the American flag erected at their home for the first of the holidays, Memorial Day, May 27.
The program is open to everyone. Homeowners do nothing and snowbirds do not have to be at the home.
Now in its fourth year, it costs just $40 to support this annual patriotic service, which includes installing and removing the American Flag on a 10-foot pole in the yard of a home on Memorial Day; Flag Day; the 4th of July; Labor Day; and Veterans Day.
All proceeds are donated to the American Legion and Veterans Administration.
In 2018, $6,000 helped MacDill Air Base Daycare support deployed troops and dependents, said Bill Bowen, service officer, Post 8118 Venice.
A lift chair was provided for a disabled veteran with Parkinson’s; back-to-school expenses were covered for a deployed veteran’s children; and car repairs were made for a disabled veteran; and more.
Subscribers have increased to more than 200 and it is hoped condominiums will join together to have a group flag display on patriotic days during the year.
“We suggest you consider joining this special Rotary service program, or gift it to a friend or colleague for the 2019 holidays,” said Rotarian Jack Kurschner, a World War II veteran and the committee chair. “It would be wonderful to see more of the homes and condominiums in the streets of Venice decorated with American flags, and this is what we hope to achieve eventually.”
To participate in the “Flags Across Venice-Nokomis” program, mail a check for a minimum of $40 for each home to be decorated, payable to Venice-Nokomis Rotary Flags Program, to Venice-Nokomis Rotary, P.O. Box 8, Venice FL 34285.
Alternatively, visit VeniceNokomisRotary.org/flags-across-venice and complete the application form.
For more information, contact Rotarians Jim Romano at jaromano392@gmail.com or 941-786-8447, or James Kasmark at jwkasmark@verizon.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.