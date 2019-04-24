Castillo & Miller Construction of Venice partner Mike Miller confirmed they already have 8 reservations in the 1st building of 10 condominiums at Fisherman’s Wharf which range in price from $700,000 to $975,000.
The company expects to have a demo permit within a week or two and then will begin tear down the metal buildings. Site work will follow at the prestigious location on the intracoastal waterway on the north side of the KMI Bridge.
Doctors Hospital hires new chief operating officerDoctors Hospital of Sarasota has hired a new chief operating officer. Peter Hemstead will be managing the daily operations of the hospital, several departments and key service lines. He will oversee hospital facilities, construction and renovation projects. Previously he was assistant administrator at Brandon Regional Hospital in Florida.
Venice MainStreet seeking new CEOVenice MainStreet is looking to hire as a new chief executive officer to replace Erin Silk who is joining Sarasota EDC. The CEO will work with Nick Sperry, event & partnership coordinator and Molly Trier, community & engagement coordinator in the office and 100 volunteers.
Already 54 events are planned for 2019 and 2020 and there will be opportunities for new ideas to evolve and grow. The CEO works on best practices in downtown design, economic vitality, marketing and historic preservation.
Nick Flerlage, VMS board president said it is a exciting position with challenges requiring someone who has energy, vision with the ability to manage written and verbal communication. For details visit: https://www.visitvenicefl.org/venice-mainstreet-seeks-ceo/
Ride with the mayorVenice Mayor John Holic, holds his annual Bike Ride with the Mayor on Wednesday, May 22 at 10 a.m. and invites all cyclists to join him. Starting at Sharky’s on the Pier, 1600 Harbor Drive S. it will be a short, casual ride followed by refreshments and a discussion session with the mayor. Participants should bring a bicycle and a helmet.
Brokers represent the cityJag Grewal broker associate partner with Linda Emery broker associate of Ian Black Real Estate, 1 South School Avenue, Suite 600, Sarasota will represent The City of Venice. They have been instructed to offer The Hamilton Building for sale and offers must be received by 3 p.m., May 15.
Scott earns member statusNancy Scott resides in Venice and is the owner of Nancy’s Concierge and Home Watch Services. The business has earned accredited member status from the National Home Watch Association for the second year.
Formed in 2009 the NHWA establishes and maintains the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. Home Watch is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence. For more information visit www.nationalhomewatchassociation.org.
Museum’s Day in VeniceOn International Museum Day 2019, Saturday, May 18 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. three locations are open and free to the public. Venice Museum & Archives, 351 Nassau Street South offers mini golf, crafts, photo opportunities, a shark rodeo and gives tours. Lord-Higel House, 409 Granada Avenue will have period games and toys for kids to play and the 1927 Historic Venice Train Depot, 303 E. Venice Avenue is offering a scavenger hunt, model trains and tours. Aslo offered will be free trolley shuttle between locations.
Wanted creative kidsVenice Art Center at 390 Nokomis Ave. S. hosts the annual 2019 Kids Camp with sessions on June 3 to 16; 17 to 29 and July 8 to 18; 22 to Aug.1. For details call 941-485-7136.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
