VENICE — After years of working in various salons, Sarah and Ed Shauan decided to open their own business, Coastal Healing Arts and Natural Therapies, to connect with clients on a more personal level.
“We want people to feel that level of comfort, where they feel comfortable dumping all of their problems,” Sarah said.
The Shauans opened the business in November 2019 at the Venice Centre Mall, in the old Kentucky Military Institute building.
The business was closed from April through July when the pandemic first started.
The couple work by themselves and have done well despite opening right before the pandemic. They expanded recently and now rent the space that was next to them.
Coastal Healing Arts and Natural Therapies offers a variety of massages and therapies. The couple does Swedish and deep tissue massages, neuromuscular therapies, hot stone massages, couple massages, cupping and aromatherapy.
The couple does flat fees for a session and then allow clients to cater the massage or therapy to what they need or are looking for.
While the age does skew a bit older for clients, the couple sees people of all ages and backgrounds. Even first responders, like doctors and firefighters, come to release stress, said Ed.
They said a chiropractor in Venice Centre Mall refers clients to Coastal Healing — and vice versa.
While the business does get one-time visitors, their focus is on long-term clients. Sarah Shauan said 60% of their clients are regulars and they see around 30 to 50 people per week.
“We try to accommodate people who want to be regulars by holding a spot or holding space that they know they can make,” she said.
Before opening the business, the Shauans worked in salons and spas that did not solely look at what the client needed and were not looking at the medical side of things, they said. The Shauans wanted to be more connected with how to medically help and actually care for their clients.
“The fact that we see human beings rather than pocketbooks,” Sarah Shauan said.
Sarah Shauan said that many people have misconceptions about massage parlors and they are trying to break the mold. They want to help people.
Instead of dark windows, the front room has wide-open windows that go along with their theme of serenity.
“When we started building the place and decorating, we wanted to keep a surreal dreamlike state where you can escape whatever is going on,” Sarah Shauan said.
Apart from regular massage sessions, the Shauans will also see people with different ailments like scoliosis, neuropathy and cancer patients.
One client, Venice resident Tony Andersen, had a flare up of neuropathy 50 years after the last one. At 16, Andersen went through six years of a burning pain in his legs until he saw an acupuncturist that relatively relieved the burning sensation.
In the summer of last year, now at 66, Andersen felt this pain again but it was worse. Andersen said he went to see specialists and tried everything he could to help relieve the pain but with no luck.
By chance one night at the wine bar near Coastal Healing, Andersen was talking about his problems when Sarah Shauan overheard. She told Andersen that she helps treat neuropathy at her business in Venice.
Andersen started going to Coastal Healing regularly and said after six weeks he felt like his normal, active self again.
“This changed my life and it truly put me back in the game,” Andersen said.
To book an appointment, visit chantwellness.com or call 941-681-6365.
