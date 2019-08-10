Triangle Ranch

PHOTO BY DANIEL PERALES

PHOTO BY DANIEL PERALES

Triangle Ranch, preserved by the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.

 PHOTO BY DANIEL PERALES

By Suzanne B. Gregory

Guest Writer

Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast invites community members to share their perspectives on the direction of land conservation at community listening sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Wednesday session will be at Marriott Courtyard at Lakewood Ranch, 8305 Tourist Center Drive, University Park, Sarasota, and the Thursday, session will be at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd, North Port.

These sessions are part of Conservation Foundation’s strategic visioning process. Public input will help define Conservation Foundation’s role and prioritize its resources.

“Land conservation is an essential piece of the fabric and success of our community,” said Christine Johnson, Conservation Foundation president. “Our board leadership and staff are listening deeply to our donors, subject matter experts and the broader community to learn what matters to them.”

Refreshments will be served. For details and directions, visit: ConservationFoundation.com/events.

About Conservation Foundation

Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast saves land, forever, protecting those special natural lands that make this region extraordinary.

Working with landowners, businesses and government, Conservation Foundation protects the character and natural integrity of the bays, beaches, barrier islands and their watersheds on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

A nationally accredited land trust, the Foundation purchases natural areas, holds land conservation agreements and educates for responsible land and water stewardship in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties.

Learn more at: ConservationFoundation.com.

