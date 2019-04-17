A new aspect to the residential communities on Jacaranda Boulevard between East Venice Avenue and Center Road will be the large Stor-All public storage facility. It adjoins the new Floridian of Venice all rental community under construction by the East Venice Avenue roundabout.
Stor-All plans indicate it will be a three story, 75 feet tall building of 97,177 square feet at 510 Jacaranda Boulevard across from Terracina Drive. The property is on 2.5 acres of open land.
Approximately 230 feet in length with a width of 107 feet the long public storage building is scheduled to contain 664 units. The self storage will offer units for individuals and businesses ranging in size from 5’x5’ to 10’x30’. It is a self storage for individuals and businesses providing small, short term and affordable units ranging from the size of a closet up to the size a two car garage.
Climate-controlled storage units are air-conditioned and/or heated. Perfect for items normally kept in the home like furniture, clothing, and other valuable items needing low humidity with a constant comfortable temperature.
Plans indicate it will open 7 days, 365 days annually and rentals are month to month with 15-day notice.
Founded in 1957 Stor-All Storage has grown in more than 46 years to one of the largest privately held self-storage companies in the U.S. In the late 1960s, the company began construction of self-storage facilities, which they found met consumer demand for low cost, short term storage.
In July 2018 Stor-All Jacaranda Boulevard of Deerfield Beach acquired the vacant land for $1.65 million from Floridian of Venice according to public records.
