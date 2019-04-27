Workforce housing has been discussed for some time but until now most projects have not made it beyond the wish list. The latest is a planned pocket neighborhood called the Cottages of Venice.
Cassata Miller Development co-owner Mike Miller introduced plans for its new project at 550 Substation Road at a recent neighborhood meeting. Designed as a standalone pocket neighborhood, it would be a series of six to 10 cottages in parallel rows.
Each cottage would be a 600-square-foot single-family home with a room-size front porch facing a common green space. It would have one bedroom and one bath and be designed with a zero-lot line on the north side and an open lanai facing the south side to maximize sunlight through an outdoor screen lanai.
Due to their small size, the focus is on singles and couples, both young adults from 18 to 30 and pre-retirement ages from 45 to 65.
Community amenities would include walking trails with exercise stations, a dog park and a park with a barbecue and a fire pit for community gatherings.
Many common green-building techniques would be utilized, including a smaller footprint, solar, xeriscape landscaping, cooler roofs and efficient attic insulation.
Sustainable materials, fixtures and appliances that conserve water such as low-flow faucet aerators and tankless water heaters would be provided.
The cottages would have Energy Star-rated washers, energy-saving windows and highly efficient air-conditioning systems for maximum saving.
The 10 cottages would sell from $150,000 to $175,000 and rent from $950 to $1,500 monthly.
The object is to attract valuable employees as well as to assist family members. It is anticipated parents, grandparents, employers as well as the developer will help well-qualified buyers and renters.
Deed restrictions would include parking limits; limiting number of people residing in the home; prohibiting outdoor storage; and purchase and rental restrictions.
Fees for applications, secondary guarantees of payment and performance obligations, background checks, eviction standards and procedures, buy-back agreements and association approval of all leases and sales contracts would be part of each transaction.
The pocket neighborhood concept is to create homes that foster a sense of community. Cottage homes encourage people to spend time with one another, rather than just come and go.
The community design helps people share stories on the front porch, hold barbecues in the greenbelt or surprise new neighbors with a welcome party.
It would be a neighborhood addressing both personal and social needs. Buyers and renters of these housing types are often trading housing space and yard square footage for proximity to services and amenities. The Cottages of Venice location would be close to many employment opportunities, bus stops and the heart of Venice.
If this pilot project proves successful, the builder plans on developing similar communities that may include workforce housing or small homes for families as well as for singles and couples.
