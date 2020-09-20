VENICE — In a normal year, the city’s proposed state legislative priorities are virtually a carbon copy of the priorities approved the previous year, perhaps with items rearranged.
But this isn’t a normal year.
So the top priority the Venice City Council will discuss next week is one that couldn’t have made the last list because no one had heard of it: COVID-19.
Staff’s recommendation is the Council consider asking the state to provide small cities with personal protective gear and medical supplies for first responders and financial assistance for economic recovery from this “unforeseen and unanticipated public health and economic emergency.”
State monetary aid might be a long shot, though.
Florida’s revenue is down an estimated $3.4 billion this year due to the pandemic.
The other priorities are more familiar:
• $1 million toward the estimated $11,500,000 cost of developing a utilities booster station in North Venice that will have a solar array and serve as an emergency operations center for utility services. Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a state grant for this project in the current year’s budget.
• $250,000 for tactical, electronic and communications equipment for the new public safety facility.
• Continuing support for renourishing Venice Beach. The next renourishment project is scheduled for 2025.
• The return of money taken from the Sadowski Affordable Housing Trust Fund and an increase in funding for the Community Development Block Grant and HOME partnership programs.
• No further erosion of local governments’ home rule powers and the repeal of the law that bans local regulation of short-term rentals.
• More homeless, mental illness and addiction programs, especially for veterans.
The approved list of priorities will be the agenda for a meeting with the local legislative delegation.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• get an update on the Pinebrook/East Venice/Ridgewood intersections project.
• get an update to the 2017 facility condition assessment.
• vote on a resolution setting the municipal election for Nov. 3 and designating polling places.
• discuss the November meeting schedule.
• consider a revised schedule of city code violations and penalties.
• have a final vote on extending the mask ordinance to Oct. 31; creating a special magistrate position to hear code violation appeals; and amending code provisions related to solid waste collection.
• vote on a mutual-aid agreement with Sarasota County for fire, ambulance and special services.
• proclaim Oct. 4-10, 2020, as “Fire Prevention Week.”
The Council holds a hybrid meeting — in person and online — Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 9 a.m.
The agenda, including instructions connecting to the meeting, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
