In 1982 Linda Thompson opened the doors of Creative Framing & Gift Gallery at 2357 S. Tamiami Trail across from Bill Buck Chevrolet. In 1987 she became one of the first framers to obtain a State Certified Picture Framing Degree.
She continues operating the business assisted by her son Michael, the general manager. Born and raised in Venice at 9 he was learning to finish frames with wire and accessories. Graduating Venice High School in 1993, he worked in sales and marketing till 2002.
An avid bowler at Venice AMF Bowling lanes he became a professional competing around the United States. Joining Merz distribution who sell collectibles and memorabilia he moved to Las Vegas for 10 years managing their logistics and shipping worldwide.
In 2011 his father became very ill and Thompson returned to assist his mother in the store. A year later trying to find a job in Vegas was difficult as they had the high unemployment and foreclosure rates.
Collaborating with his parents it was decided to open a store in Sarasota so he with his wife and daughter returned opening in 2013. Successful with increased sales annually until 2018, when the lease took a major increase resulting in the family agreeing to close it and concentrate on building the Venice store.
“Using my sales and marketing experience combined with our constant growth we want to capitalize on the growth of the West Villages,” he said. “The oldest frame shop in Venice; mom started it in 1982 and we take pride every job is professional, museum quality and completed usually in 10 days.”
Creativity is their specialty with pride in making the best-looking framed artwork. Understanding where it is to be displayed in their home, the wall color and other frames in the room is crucial in the design process.
With their experience the Thompsons make the order process painless as many people who feel intimidated entering a frame shop.
Creative Framing stocks length molding in template sticks which they cut to frames. Artists buy their standard size custom frames and they stock more than 1,000 samples from four Florida companies.
The store display includes many unique gifts made by local artists from local shell designs to silk painted scarves, handmade soaps, wire wrap jewelry, mosaic works. They incorporate a creative classroom alongside their gift shop
Classes are during shop hours with some evenings when Linda teaches enhancing shells onto nightlights, vases, necklaces and beautiful mosaics.
Artists and painters hold classes on acrylic painting, handmade soap, wire wrap jewelry, glass jewelry and coastal décor.
“I would love to have a bigger location, however being in this spot for 37 years our only choice would be if something opened up in this parade.” Michael continued, “I can see us staying here because of the growth of the city over those years and future expansion.”
Creative Framing & Gift Gallery is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, call 941-493-2276.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.