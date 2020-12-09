SOUTH VENICE — It could be described as an early Christmas present for those who enjoy ButterBurgers, fresh frozen custard and homestyle favorites when Venice opens its second Culver’s next week.
Owners Scott and Liz Messenger are setting out to woo customers to the new location along Shamrock Boulevard at 1735 Tamiami Trail S.
It is accessible on the Lowe’s Road off Shamrock and the entry way to the State Farm Insurance Agency at 1729 S. Tamiami Trail.
“Regular and new customers will find the same Culver’s,” said Scott Mersinger, owner operator. “We are not looking to create any big changes, just recreate what we already give customers at our Jacaranda location.”
He noted the new location has a longer drive thru and redeploying its staff will help the line move quicker.
A little larger dining room has 120 seats, including the patio. Internally, it has a brighter appearance, additional lighting outside and nice landscaping. It opens with a single drive-thru, parking with 60 spaces and a big 12 bike rack.
Mersinger hopes to upgrade both restaurants with an additional drive-thru as space already exists within the next two years. The Shamrock location has infrastructure installed and — when the technology is ready — it will be added.
The drive thru was previously about 40% of the business at Jacaranda, now it is about 70%. Jacaranda has online and call-in ordering which will be available at Shamrock soon.
Staff bring orders to the car for those using Culver’s “Curdside pick-up.”
It is anticipating opening on Monday, pending County approval.
The first 1,000 customers will receive a 2021 calendar with coupons for every month of the year.
Going into season, both Culver’s locations operate with 45 employees and they are hiring. It is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, Mersinger said. He said Shamrock he may open later if there is a need.
To keep everybody safe, masks are strongly recommended with social distancing. Hand sanitizer is throughout, staff will be masked-up and trained on special cleaning throughout.
In this country, Shamrock will be Culver’s 784th restaurant — indicating remarkable growth as when Mersinger opened the Jacaranda location in 2017 it was 619th.
For more information, call 941-303-5538.
