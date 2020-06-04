VENICE — Like other business owners, Renata Gaona, artistic director of Attitudes in Dance on the island, was scrambling to find a way to keep her business open when the pandemic hit.
In March she learned about Zoom, the web-based video conferencing tool. At first it seemed a daunting task. She enlisted the help of her 16-year-old-daughter, Victoria, and presto, she was back in business.
“Why not do this through Zoom?” she asked.
The parents were onboard. So were the students.
During spring break she trained staff each day on how to work with Zoom.
“Having a daughter 16 years old really helped. Without my daughter, Victoria, I don’t know how I would have done this,” Gaona said.
For Renata Gaona, now it’s easy-peasy.
She learned the program, then taught her five dance instructors to Zoom. At first, she used her home television, and tied into Zoom from her computer using a HDMI cable.
For Mother’s Day, she received a large television for the studio.
Before long, she was able to see all her students online, and continued the 12 classes per day.
“Before this, I was not in love with technology,” Gaona said. “Now, I’m in love with technology.”
To make it fun, one day she told students to dress up in a crazy costume or their favorite Disney character. Another day the parents dressed up; another day featured their pets online.
“The kids tell me, when can I come gave you a hug?” Gaona said. “When can I come see you? So, we did a parade and the whole school came. Parents and the children all waving their signs. It was so much fun.”
Area dance studios, which shut their doors, took notice. Some began calling and emailing Gaona to learn how she was able to keep her dance studio open the entire time.
“Why not help them?” she said. “We’re all in this together.”
A group of Gaona’s former students in Brazil, from which she hails, also made contact. Once a week, on Saturdays, she Zooms with her now grown Brazilian students.
This week she’s taking professional recital photos of her students, bringing each in through the front door one at a time, wearing personal protection masks. They drop the masks for the photo, then put it back on afterward and move out the back door, as the next student is ushered in.
The recital, the highlight of the season where parents come to hear their children perform, is scheduled for June 6-7.
“If we have to do it outside, we’re doing it,” said Gaona.
