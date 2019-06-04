If you enjoy eating and drinking by the Gulf of Mexico or Intracoastal Waterway you will have another option in late 2020 with the arrival of one of the largest successful restaurants in southwest Florida.
This week the Pinchers group, who little more than a year ago opened their successful Pinchers Crab Shack at 900 Venetia Bay Boulevard, announced major plans for a new style restaurant accessed by land or sea.
Grant Phelan director of the company confirmed they will be building the Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House at Casey Key, 482 Blackburn Point Road, Osprey next to the last remaining ‘swing bridge’ in Florida.
It will be built on a virtual island lot surrounded on three sides by water. Originally occupied by The Flying Bridge Restaurant built in 1968 and razed a few years ago when developers acquired the site with other plans. When the great recession came construction was put on hold.
It will be the third Deep Lagoon Seafood location joining those in Naples and Fort Myers, the 19th restaurant with multiple concepts opened by the Phelan family. Assuming permitting is approved they hope to start construction in 3 to 4 months with completion late next year.
A full-service restaurant, approximately 7,000 square feet it will seat 275 to 300 diners inside and on the outside deck ensuring everyone eating at the Deep Lagoon has a water view. Eventually Phelan said he will be hiring 100 local people.
Facing Little Sarasota Bay on the Intracoastal Waterway at dockage Marker 32 it will provide waterfront access. For boaters there will be 62 slips including 19 under cover. A large car lot will cope with ample restaurant visitor parking serving customers from Venice and Sarasota.
Offering a fresh twist on coastal casual dining it was designed by the family of Grant Phelan. Their successful restaurant brands are Pinchers Crab Shack, Texas Tony’s Rib & Brew House and Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House.
In partnership with Island Crab Company in St. James City on Pine Island who supply fresh fish, oysters, clams, blue crab, stone crab and make crab cakes and stone crab dripping sauce, the best the Gulf has to offer served every day at their restaurants.
Deep Lagoon promises a unique dining experience on this waterfront parcel. Customers can breathe easy, be casual and take in the sights and sounds of everything that is ‘Real Florida’. For details visit deeplagoon.com.
