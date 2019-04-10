Residents of Calusa Lakes and Mission Valley filled the Calusa Lakes clubhouse recently to hear a presentation about residences at Fox Creek, a 55-and-older gated community.
It’s a proposed rental community on 49.09 acres at 1652 Ranch Road and 1600 Ewing St., Nokomis, known as the Walker Properties Ltd.
Access to the community would be from two entrances off Ranch Road, which would have to be brought up to county standards.
The land was approved in 2012 for 140 single-family homes; the developer is requesting a rezoning to allow 200 homes for senior occupants only.
“We are not trying to do that small, compact thing,” said Robert Browning, of Rudnick Development of Tallahassee. “Ours is on 40 acres and we want the seniors to get out and walk to stay fit.”
The units would be 1,200 to 1,600 square feet, with a kitchen, a walk-in shower, a big walk-in closet, high-end finishes and landscaping.
Amenities would include a full-service clubhouse, a lap pool, extensive walking trails and Pilates and yoga classes.
Pets would be allowed because the developer considers them an important aspect of senior living.
Though the residences would be independent living like in a single-family home, residents would receive two delivered meals daily and have the use of a bus/van system to take them out.
Rent would be around $5,000 a month with one-year leasing, with landscaping maintenance and watering included.
It would be the first project of its type to be built in Florida, Browning said.
Browning thinks development is at least a year out.
“We have 5 acres segmented by Fox Creek and what we may do later on is put an assisted living facility there, but we do not know yet as this is very preliminary,” he said. “At this point our intention is to build a senior-living lifestyle community.”
