With the urgent need to encourage and support workers in the Venice area, local developer Mike Miller is announcing his new relationship with Frank Cassata and having formed the entity Cassata Miller Development, LLC. announce their 2019 study plans to provide workforce housing.
Although in the early stages the project would be on a parcel owned by the City of Venice on the west of Seaboard with frontage on the intracoastal.
The city is analyzing the feasibility of relocating their Solid Waste Department located on Seaboard in the near future. Cassata Miller Development is in the process of studying the feasibility of developing work force housing on the city property as well as other parcels that may become available.
For sometime there has been public debate on possible improvements to the Seaboard area. The location is very convenient for people working downtown and in the U.S. 41 Bypass area.
Preliminary site plans have been prepared for the city site and the site of the former concrete plant which operated along the intracoastal. Those plans indicate the possible building locations, parking areas and amenities including swimming pools, club houses, dog park and fitness rooms leading to the Waterway Park.
“Our goal is to provide a minimum of 70 units on the city site and 40 on the intracoastal site totaling more than 100 units,” said Miller. “These would include one-, two- and three-bedroom units leasing from $700 to $1250 monthly.”
The residential project study plan for Seaboard condominiums indicates three buildings, each three stories alongside the Legacy Trail separated by a linear pool. Building ‘A’ features a first-floor clubhouse.
“We believe this is a location which would be attractive to much of our workforce due to the many employers in the area as well as acceptable to the community,” said Miller. “Shopping and recreational facilities are nearby that will be an added benefit to living in the Seaboard area.”
Knowing how important it is to address the workforce-housing issue in Venice, Cassata Miller Development, are looking forward to working with the City of Venice.
Intentions are to see if it is possible to get something started in the Seaboard area which will not only address the workforce- housing needs of our community, but begin a redevelopment effort in this important part of our city.
