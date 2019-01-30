A new Dollar Tree store is set to open at 3520 Laurel Road E. at the junction with Knights Trail in North Venice. The store will open in the former CVS store which closed some time ago. CAM Construction Services who do most store conversions for Dollar Tree are currently fitting out the store interior.
“The new store is scheduled to open on Saturday, Feb. 22,” said Eddie Delgado, CAM superintendent on site. “This Dollar Tree location has a sales area of 11,907 square feet with a stock room at 2,171 square feet.”
Typically Dollar Tree stores hire around 30 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.