Fundamental Psychology began in 2017 serving the mental health needs of children, teens, and young adults. Dr. Angela Steranko opened her business which has grown steadily by introducing her own style of counseling. In less than 2 years it is expanding services to meet the needs of this growing community.
“There has been a noticeable need for more providers to support the parents and families of the younger client’s I work with,” she said. “To meet those needs our goal is to provide therapy with a superior level of personalized care by expanding our services.”
Dr. Jennifer Parella, a licensed mental health counselor and Dr. Linda Thompson, Ph.D., LMFT, licensed marriage and family therapist have joined the practice.
Fundamental Psychology is now offering child, teen, adult, couples and family counseling for those within the Sarasota, Venice, North Port and Port Charlotte areas.
From Kansas City, Missouri, Dr. Linda Thompson obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Television and Radio. Following a short stint in radio in San Francisco she changed track to become a residential treatment provider to adolescent girls.
Obtaining a Master’s Degree in Counseling in community and mental health, she took a mental health therapist’ job at St. Louis University.
Staying in community mental health for several years primarily overseeing disabilities services to older adults. Six years later she studied teaching as a professor and director of counseling educating in private practice.
“My license and doctorate are in Marriage and Family Therapy working with highly distressed couples, who may be going through or coming out of divorce or infidelity,” said Dr. Thompson. “I open the door letting people know I am comfortable working with individuals or a dysfunctional couple on sexual therapy certification.”
She works with couples suffering anxiety, depression, relationship issues and adjustment in the years after sixty and has experience working with families at end of life, having done hospice work.
Dr. Jennifer Parella, a licensed mental health counselor had an eclectic background in the business world for 10 years owning a personal trainer company and as career adviser at a business college. Working in career college with counseling until 1994 before moving to West Palm Beach and graduating Palm Beach Atlantic with a Master’s Degree in Counseling Psychology.
“Dr. Angela Sterenko and I have similarities as we both work with kids and teens, and I enjoy working with adults too,” said Dr. Parella.
She focuses on the whole person in mind and body connections, disease and weight management, balancing self-care with working. She works with teenagers and the family with school, including weight management issues.
“The addition of Dr.’s Thompson and Parella to our practice, allows children, parents and families to obtain a variety of services from providers who are centrally located to one another and can collaborate to ensure the best care,” Dr. Steranko said.
The offices are located at 1505 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 402 in Venice. To schedule appointments, call 941-275-9183 or go to www.funpsy.com.
