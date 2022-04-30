VENICE — Every job sector in Sarasota County earns a percentage of wages that’s close to the percentage of jobs it represents, with one exception.
It’s the same sector that took the biggest hit from COVID-19, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — Leisure & Hospitality.
Economist Jerry Parrish, a Florida State University professor, shared the data with attendees at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Outlook Breakfast last week.
BLS data show that 14.4% of jobs in the county were in Leisure & Hospitality in 2020, the most recent numbers available. But the sector earned only 7.3% of wages — a smaller share than all other sectors besides manufacturing (5.8%), which has only 5.2% of the jobs.
Trade, Transportation & Utilities also represents a larger piece of the job market — 19.1% — than the wage pool — 16% — but Leisure & Hospitality has more minimum-wage jobs.
And that’s OK, Parrish said. The industry has a lot of workers in their first job or who work part-time, and it functions in part as a training ground for them to acquire the skills needed in other positions.
The largest job sector in the county, according to BLS data, is Education and Health Services. It makes up 22.7% of the job market — a larger portion than the state (17.5%) or the country (18.9%).
Education and Health Services and Leisure & Hospitality are the two sectors that are still recouping jobs lost during the pandemic though overall the county had recovered by June last year, Parrish said.
Health Services has been hard hit by losses in the nursing profession, he said.
He said some businesses are starting to deal with their staffing issues by addressing the affordable housing problem.
“Turnover is a lot more expensive than people know or believe,” he said. “You give somebody a place to live, they’re not going to leave you.”
The county’s population grew at a rate of 14.4% from 2010 to 2020, census data show, slightly less than Florida’s 14.6% growth but nearly double the rate of the country as a whole: 7.4%.
The state rate was the lowest since at least the 1910 census, and the U.S. rate was the second-lowest, only 0.1 percentage point higher than the change between 1930 and 1940.
The state’s rate spiked at 78.7% between 1950 and 1960, which Parrish attributed not to the baby boom but to the spread of air conditioning.
The University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic & Business Research estimates the state’s population will grow by 4 million over the next 20 years. The county will gain about 84,000 of them, it projects.
“Florida is not ready for 4 million more people,” Parrish said.
Adding infrastructure to prepare for them would cost only one-tenth of the expense on the back end, he said, but elected officials would need to raise taxes to do it, handing their opponents an election issue.
