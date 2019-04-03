We buy a car for you rather than sell a car to you, is the slogan and methodology of specialist Factory Off Lease Auto Brokers at 1041 U.S. 41 Bypass S. in Venice Isles Plaza. Having moved and expanded their company Justin Judd owner and Peggy Judd sales manager have introduced an auto Internet Café.
Their personal specialized service is for those wanting to acquire top rated off-lease cars little more than 2 years old. Initially a client has a free consultation visiting their office or can call for details and advice from Judd who has 34 years’ experience.
At the office they can watch a 15-minute tutorial on a widescreen monitor providing details and advice on buying off-lease vehicles. From 1,500 cars coming off lease in Florida every week, clients scroll through details to find the vehicle they want, color and status. Those cars are rated, 5 is new and the Judd’s buy only 4 and 5.
Selecting a vehicle there are up 10 photos and a 2-page condition report identifying a scratch, having been smoked in, thickness of tires and much more. Returning a week later they sit and watch a live auction in the auto internet café.
The Judd’s will buy their vehicle, usually a Lexus, Toyota, Mercedes or BMW in the $30,000 to $40,000 range. There is a standard fixed fee which includes checking and detailing the vehicle on arrival in Venice a few days later. The closing is done with documentation in the office and in 15 to 20 minutes the client is driving home in their chosen car, SUV or pickup truck.
“I have friends come on Thursday, chose a Lexus which I bought on Tuesday, it is detailed with a 3-page report and they picked it up on Friday,” Peggy said. “They have a 30 days trial period and can return it and trade in for another.”
With 65 percent repeat business the company sells almost 200 cars annually and their average customer is around 65 years old. They buy only well cared for, low mileage Florida quality vehicles 2 or 3 years old with full factory warranty on which the depreciation has been taken.
In their auto internet café Justin is introducing a free weekly seminar informing attendees of everything they want to know about leasing. The company has launched a 1-year leasing program particularly for younger people who may need to acquire a larger vehicle, SUV or pickup truck in a matter of months.
Factory Off Lease Auto Brokers is now at 1041 U.S. 41 Bypass S. in Venice Isles Plaza and open weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment, call 941-284-9617.
