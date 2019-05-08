A new fashion dimension for men has opened in the Rialto Shopping Center near the hospital, it is the man cave fashion department within Fifi’s Fine Apparel store at 652 Tamiami Trail S. next to Dollar General. Roberta Pettigrove, owner said they are using this new room as an experiment to find out what the interest is in establishing a standalone store for men.
Initially in the man cave, said Sue Manzano store manager, they have golf and tennis wear, tops and shorts with Tommy Bahama sportswear. They may expand adding jackets, pants, night gear, dress shirts and more, but at the moment items are crowded into a little space.
Consignment for menswear is accepted with items dated, priced and marked down 50 percent after a month. After 60 days they are removed and collected by Habit for Humanity. Only a few brands are accepted and items have to be freshly laundered or dry cleaned on hangers and from the last season.
Fifi’s are high end consignment stores where at their Rialto location they accept more than 200 pieces every day during season. From sportswear to cruise wear, party clothes, golf and tennis, sized from small to 3X; jewelry, accessories and shoes. From fashions and furniture consigners donated to Fifi’s stores and then donated to Habit for Humanity, they have built 6 homes.
Opening in 2010, Fifi’s Fine Apparel in downtown became such a success, the Pettigrew’s opened two more and then four years later opened two huge stores in the Rialto Plaza Shopping Center. Transferring inventories to the larger 4,600 square feet new Fifi’s Fashion store next to Fifi’s Furniture Store which also doubled in size to 5,600 square feet.
Retaining a downtown store in the Historic district, Fifi’s Fine Apparel is at 112 Nokomis Avenue S. in the Merchants of Venice Building.
Fifi’s Man Cave in Fifi’s Fine Apparel at the Rialto is open Mondays to Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays 12 noon to 5 p.m., call 941-488-4848.
