One of the first restaurants to roll out their new 2019 food menu this week is Daiquiri Deck Raw Bar at 300 West Venice Avenue. Starting with the new beyond burger, fried oyster tacos, gourmet tuna nachos, chicken BLT duo, shaved ribeye sliders and straight cut French fries. These new drinks are live today, the fudgesicle, mighty mango daiquiri and deck sauce.
Local artisans featured at home tour
Seven local artisans will be featured in the upcoming American Association of University Women (AAUW) Home Tour on Friday, February 8 in Venice. They include original handcrafted jewelry, wearable art in scarves and jackets, aerial photo prints, stoneware and small garden cuttings in cement pots. For details of items available see Facebook at AAUW Venice, Florida.
Nautical swap meet and open house
On Saturday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. South Venice Yacht Club is staging a natutical swap meet and open house at their clubhouse. The Clubhouse is located at 4425 Yacht Club Drive in South Venice. It is an opportunity to clean out your nautical gear and be ready to sell, swap, donate or buy.
Members will accept kayaks, small boats, electronics, fishing gear, boating accessories and more. Space is available by donation. Suggested donations are, outdoor 10 x 18: $15, Indoor 8’ Table: $35,
Kayak, small sailboat or dingy: $8 each. Entry is free and there will be food and entertainment.
Email your request to reserve your space to Connie Anderson at conniesvyc@gmail.com. Call or text 503-329-6439 if you have questions.
Fashion show and luncheon
Enjoy a Spring fashion show and luncheon on Wednesday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m. organized by the Benevolent Patriotic Order of DOES. It takes place at the Elks Lodge, 1021 Discovery Way, North Venice.
This annual event is for the benefit of thier scholarship fund to present a scholarship to a local high school senior each year. Tickets are $20, call Shirley Yawn at 941-726-9933 or Audrey Riggs at 941-480-0164.
The giving mobile
Goodwill Manasota has launched the giving mobile to make donating easier. Goodwill has previously brought its trucks to locations on an hourly or one-day basis, to collect the results of planned and promoted community donation drives, but the concept for a dedicated vehicle to park somewhere for days, or a week, at a time is a new one.
There are totes in the vehicle to accept and sort all sorts of goods, including clothing, shoes, small household items, books and electronics — basically anything that might fit in someone’s trunk — but not large furniture.
For more information, or to request the Giving Mobile at your location, call 941-355-2721, ext. 131
Making positive changes
The Neighborhood Environmental Stewardship Team Showcase is from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 16 at the Nokomis Community Park, 234 Nippino Tr., Nokomis. A free event focusing on helping community make positive changes to affect the environment both inside and outside.
Talk with experts on Florida Friendly Planting principles; Improving habitat for fish and birds; Improving water quality by fertilizer management and practices. Talk to residents who have made important changes in their own neighborhood and have seen a positive effect.
Donate bloodtoday
Blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, outside Venice City Hall. Public invited to donate aboard the Big Red Bus, donors get free T-shirt, wellness checkup and a snack. ID required. Appointments online, www.oneblood.org, sponsor code #9354.
Editor’s note: ^pService and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to
