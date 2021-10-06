BRADENTON -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has become a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “FWRG.”
First Watch is an award-winning daytime restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients.
Since its founding in 1983, the Company has cultivated its brand on its commitment to operational excellence, “You First” culture and a culinary mission centered around a fresh, innovative menu that is continuously evolving.
These foundational brand pillars have established First Watch as the leader in daytime dining – an emerging restaurant segment that is differentiated from legacy segments by operating exclusively during daytime hours with a progressive, on-trend, chef-driven menu.
“We are incredibly proud of all we’ve accomplished as a brand during the past 38 years to bring us to this juncture,” said Christopher Tomasso, CEO & president. “Listing on the Nasdaq is a tremendous milestone for First Watch, and today it’s so important for us to celebrate every employee in every First Watch restaurant throughout the country for all they’ve done for each other and for our brand. They’re the reason we’re here!”
First Watch intends to use the proceeds from the proposed offering to repay borrowings outstanding under its credit facilities. BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.